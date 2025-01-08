Guided Bombs Strike In Zaporizhzhia: 13 Killed, Number Of Injured Rises To 63

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 63. Currently, 13 people are known to have died.

According to Ukrinform, the National reported this on .

“Zaporizhzhia: as of 21:20, 63 victims are known, some of them were treated on the spot, some citizens independently turned to medical institutions for help,” the police said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 8, the Russian struck Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

Video: Official channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko

Thirteen people were reported dead and 33 wounded.