Zionist Army Builds Facility On Lebanese Side Of Mount Hermon Heights: Source

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (NNN-NNA) – The Israeli Zionist is building fortifications, bunkers, and watchtowers on the Lebanese side of Mount Hermon heights, a Lebanese security source, said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that, the newly created Israeli sites directly overlook vast Lebanese areas in eastern and southern Lebanon.

“From the Lebanese village of Ain Aata and the town of Rashaya al-Wadi, located in eastern Lebanon, you can clearly see the Israeli Zionist military workshops, which include several bulldozers, excavators, and cranes, working to pave roads to connect the hills and build several bunkers, fortifications, and watchtowers,” said the source.

The source added,“This immoral Zionist Israeli move, constitutes a border violation of Lebanese territory, as part of this road and some of the Israeli construction sites are located on the western Lebanese side of Mount Hermon.”

Mount Hermon straddles the border between Lebanon and Syria, and the highest peak reaches 2,814 metres above sea level.

Earlier, recalcitrant Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced that, he had ordered the Israeli Zionist army to prepare to remain on the summit of Mount Hermon throughout the winter.

The barbaric Israeli army seized the summit of Mount Hermon, and several sites in the Syrian Golan, after the collapse of former President, Bashar al-Assad's government in Dec.– NNN-NNA

