Blinken: We're Very Close To Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed "the extraordinary partnership" that the United States and France have enjoyed the past four years under Biden administration.

"In the Middle East, we're very close to a ceasefire and hostage agreement. We've talked about this too in recent days," he said at a joint press with French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on Wednesday.

"I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have left, but if we don't, then the plan that put forward for a ceasefire-hostage deal will be handed over to the incoming administration.

"And I believe that when we get that deal - and we'll get it - it will be on the basis of the plan that President Biden put before the world back in May.

"We've done an incredible amount of work of what follows a hostage-ceasefire agreement in terms of the necessary arrangements for Gaza's security, its administration, its reconstruction - a day-after plan.

"We talked about this with the foreign minister as well. There too, we're ready to hand that over to the administration so it can work on it and run with it when the opportunity is there," Blinken noted.

On Lebanon, he said, "Together, France and the United States produced a ceasefire in Lebanon that is holding, that's moving forward, and that is creating the possibility for a much different and much better future for the country as well as for its relationship with Israel."

"Together, we put together an oversight mechanism to address concerns about ceasefire violations, and it is working.

"Challenges remain, but so far the mechanism is functioning well and we've seen, as recently as yesterday now, the withdrawal of about more than a third of Israeli forces in Lebanon.

"I think the ceasefire can be a bridge to a durable peace that allows people on both sides of the border - Israel and Lebanon - to return to their homes, to return to their lives, and to move forward in greater peace and security," he added.

On a similar note, Barrot commended Blinken's action in the Middle East, in particular in Lebanon, where -- "we managed to put an end to the hostilities with a ceasefire agreement that's been implemented thanks to a Franco-American mechanism which is yielding results, given that Hizballah is being dissolved in the south of the country, and now it's almost one-third of the Israeli forces who withdrew from the south of Lebanon."

"We joined our efforts to contribute or facilitate the election of a president," the French minister said, adding, "The vote will be taking place tomorrow, and we very much hope that a president will be elected in Lebanon so that Lebanon can continue with its institution in full place." (end)

