Unbranded For A Fresh Start Brings Light To National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Human trafficking is a heinous violation of human rights, affecting countless women, men and children worldwide," said Michelle Pius, chief development officer of Unbranded for a Fresh Start. "This month, we stand united with survivors and emphasize the importance of their physical and emotional healing. Removing the tattoos and scars forced upon them by their traffickers is a powerful step toward reclaiming their sense of self."

For many survivors, tattoos are not just markings; they are painful reminders of a past filled with abuse, exploitation and trauma. These forced tattoos, often used to brand victims as property, can be an ongoing source of pain long after an individual escapes their perpetrators. Unbranded for a Fresh Start offers confidential, no-cost services, including tattoo removal and scar revision performed in a safe, supportive environment to help survivors progress in their healing journey.

Ali Evans, a survivor of human trafficking, described the transformative impact of removing the physical marks of her past. "I truly believe I survived for a reason," she said. "Thanks to Unbranded for a Fresh Start, watching the scars fade feels like releasing the last thing that's tying me to that experience. It's a powerful reminder that healing is possible, and I want others to know they can find it too."

Unbranded for a Fresh Start is part of the larger effort to combat human trafficking and provide care to survivors in Southern California. In this region, an estimated 8,000 children are trafficked each year. According to FBI reports, the average age of victims is just 16 years old, making it critical to provide both immediate support and long-term resources for healing.

"We've seen firsthand how Unbranded for a Fresh Start gives survivors the chance to heal in a way that goes beyond physical recovery," said Jill Granquist RN, BSN, medical program director at Unbranded for a Fresh Start. "The process of removing a trafficker's mark offers hope and healing. It's a crucial step in restoring their dignity, confidence and future."

In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Unbranded for a Fresh Start is actively accepting applications from survivors in need of tattoo removal, scar revision and other reconstructive procedures. Each donation of as little as $10 a month helps provide the critical medical supplies needed to support these transformative procedures. By supporting this vital cause, individuals can play a key role in helping survivors reclaim their identities and build a brighter, more hopeful future.

About Unbranded for a Fresh Start

Long after survivors escape the world of human trafficking, the pain of forceful branding and bodily trauma remains. With a mission to heal and rehabilitate, Unbranded for a Fresh Start is a new program that mends the physical trauma of human trafficking by providing complimentary tattoo removal, scar revisions and related treatments

to survivors of human trafficking. Given how difficult reintroduction to society can be, these services are vital to help survivors heal both physically and mentally. With Unbranded for a Fresh Start, all appointments are entirely confidential and always held in a safe and supportive environment.

