Brazil Faces Record Capital Outflows and Shrinking Trade Surplus in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil ended 2024 with a net capital outflow of $18.014 billion, marking the worst result in four years, according to the Central Bank. This decline in inflows reflects a broader trend of capital flight, raising concerns about the country's economic stability. The last significant outflow occurred during the pandemic in 2020, which saw a negative balance of $27.923 billion.



The financial outflow for 2024 reached $87.214 billion, significantly surpassing the $69.200 billion inflow from commercial activities. This disparity highlight a troubling trend where foreign investments, profit remittances, and interest payments continue to leave Brazil at an alarming rate. The country's trade balance recorded a surplus of $74.552 billion, down 24.6% from the previous year's record surplus of $98.903 billion.



In December alone, Brazil experienced a total negative flow of $26.410 billion. The financial channel accounted for net outflows of $28.861 billion, while commercial transactions provided only $2.450 billion in inflows. This trend continued into early January 2025, with a negative flow of $5.602 billion reported over just three business days.







Brazil's trade figures reveal that exports totaled $337.036 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.8% compared to 2023's record level. Imports surged by 9%, reaching $262.484 billion. This increase in imports primarily resulted from an economic recovery and rising demand for various goods.



The Brazilian real faced considerable depreciation throughout 2024, ending the year at approximately R$6.17 per USD-a 27.35% decline since November 2024. High interest rates in developed economies attracted investors seeking safer returns, further exacerbating Brazil's capital outflows.

The Central Bank intervened in December to stabilize the currency, injecting over $32.5 billion into the market through multiple currency auctions. Despite these efforts, investor confidence remains shaky as President Lula da Silva's administration faces criticism for its reliance on government spending to stimulate growth.



Domestic investors partially offset foreign withdrawals by increasing their participation in the stock market, indicating a growing financial literacy among Brazilians. However, state-controlled companies and banks remain under pressure due to their ties to government policies.



The situation reflects broader trends across emerging markets but appears more pronounced in Brazil, where significant capital flight raises questions about fiscal responsibility and economic management.



As Brazil navigates these challenges into 2025, the focus will shift to whether foreign investors will return or continue their retreat from Latin America's largest economy. The outcome will significantly influence Brazil's economic trajectory moving forward.

