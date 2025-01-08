Onestream Announces Timing Of Its Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM,

Mich., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, (NASDAQ: OS ), the leading enterprise Finance management that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, will report financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and full-year 2024, after the close on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. OneStream will host a call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results.

Event:

OneStream's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast Link:



Replay:

A webcast replay will be available on the Investors section of OneStream's website following the call

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,500 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, more than 250 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,400 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream .

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

OneStream

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges

VP, Communications

OneStream

[email protected]

