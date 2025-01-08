Fresh Blends® To Showcase New Organic Menu And Cutting-Edge Blender Technology At Industry Trade Shows In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Blends®, the leader in providing turnkey iced and frozen beverage solutions, is thrilled to announce its 2025 trade show calendar. The company will highlight its new and improved USDA, certified organic menu and the latest advancements in its Fresh Blender® at key industry trade shows across the United States. With over 86 million drinks sold since 2019, Fresh Blends® continues to set the standard in the by delivering premium, all-natural, healthier-for-you beverages that drive sales and customer satisfaction for specialty retailers, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, hospitals, QSRs, and convenience stores.

Our new and improved organic menu reflects the growing demand for delicious and all-natural beverages and is a testament to our commitment to innovation. Developed at the company's new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the menu includes a range of fruit and vegetable smoothies, oat milk shakes, frozen lemonades, and juices over ice. Featuring delicious flavors such as Earth Berry

Acai, Tropical Punch, Green Goddess, Orange Carrot Ginger, and Strawberry Banana, these beverages offer health benefits like antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber-perfect for today's wellness-focused consumers.

In addition to the exciting menu updates, Fresh Blends® is introducing cutting-edge enhancements to its Fresh Blender® technology. The new

Ecoblend+ technology ensures faster, more consistent blending in under 60 seconds, reducing wait times for customers and increasing efficiency for retailers. With a built-in Advanced Sanitation system capable of cleaning without human intervention for up to six months and a customizable self-serve, self-pay, or crew-serve setup, the Fresh Blender® is designed to boost efficiency and drive ROI for retailers.

"Our new organic menu and enhanced blender technology are game changers for the beverage industry," said Adam Rains, National Program Director at Fresh Blends®. "We're excited to showcase these innovations at key trade shows in 2025 and demonstrate how Fresh Blends® can help businesses grow their beverage programs with our flexible, turnkey solution."

2025 Trade Show Calendar

Fresh Blends® will participate in the following trade shows to connect with industry leaders and showcase its innovative solutions:



HT Hackney (Biloxi, MS): Feb 19–20

NACUFS (Myrtle Beach, SC): Feb 24–26

NAFEM Show (Atlanta, GA): Feb 26–28

Natural Products Expo West (Anaheim, CA): Mar 4-7

HT Hackney (Indianapolis, IN): Mar 12–13

NACUFS (Albuquerque, NM): Mar 31–Apr 2

HT Hackney (Myrtle Beach, SC) April 9th-10th

HT Hackney (Pigeon Forge, TN) May 1st-2nd

National Restaurant Association (Chicago, IL) May 17th-20th

The NAMA Show 2025 (Las Vegas, NV): May 7–9

School Nutrition Association – SNA of NC (Greensboro, NC ) June 16th-20th

School Nutrition Association National Conference (San Antonio, TX): Jul 13–15

AHF National Conference (New Orleans, LA) Aug 21st-23rd

Pitco Foods (Santa Clara, CA) Sept 19th-20th

FNCE Hospital Diet Show (Nashville, TN): Oct 11th-14th

NACS (Chicago, IL): Oct 15–17

Florida School Nutrition Association (Daytona Beach, FL): Oct 11th-12th IAAPA (Orlando, FL): Nov 18-21

Why Fresh Blends®?

Fresh Blends® offers a customizable beverage platform designed to meet diverse operational needs, from self-serve and self-pay to crew-serve solutions. With its enhanced Fresh Blender® technology and real-time Fresh Cloud data analytics platform, retailers and institutions can optimize operations, increase

ROI, and deliver high-quality beverages in seconds.

To learn more about how Fresh Blends® can elevate your iced and frozen beverage program, contact Adam Rains at

[email protected]

or

visit

our new website at

.

About Fresh Blends®

Fresh Blends® is the world's leading smoothie robot, providing consumers with all-natural, delicious, chef-crafted, and convenient smoothies, shakes, frappes, refreshers, lemonades, and iced coffees-in seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each FreshBlender® is designed to eliminate waste wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. This experience earned the Multiplex Fresh Blender® a 2018 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

With more than 3,800

FreshBlenders in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors or sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives. Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and FreshBlender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand's comprehensive data reporting dashboard.

For media inquiries, contact

[email protected] .

SOURCE Fresh Blends North America, Inc.

