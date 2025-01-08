General Staff Reports 111 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fiercest Fighting Near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, a total of 111 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian have occurred, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , sharing operational update at 16:00 on Wednesday, January

8.

Several settlements near the Russian border, including Osoivka, Ponomarenky, Tymonovychi, Velyka Pysarivka, Huta-Studenetska, and Khodyne in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, suffered from artillery shelling.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces attempted four assaults on the Ukrainian defensive lines. Fighting continues near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched eight assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Holubivka, Zahryzove, and toward Petropavlivka. Six attacks are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces carried out nine attacks near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Terny. Six clashes have concluded, while three are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , two failed enemy offensives were reported near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces launched airstrikes on Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Markove, and Nykyforivka, dropping seven guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy concentrated its offensive efforts near Toretsk and Dyliivka, with five clashes reported and one still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector since the start of the day, the Russian forces have made 26 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne, and Nadiivka. The Ukrainian forces have repelled 21 attacks, while five clashes continue. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector , intense fighting continues near Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka, and Yasynove. Russians have launched 25 attacks today, of which 18 have been repelled.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian troops launched ten assaults near Novosilka, Kostiantynopilske, Yantarne, and toward Kostiantynopil. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy carried out an airstrike using unguided missiles on Kamianske.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders have repelled a total of 16 attacks today, with six clashes still ongoing.

In other sectors of the front, no significant enemy activity has been observed.

