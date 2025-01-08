Shmyhal Discusses Strengthening Sanctions Against Russia With Finland's FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed intensifying sanctions pressure on Russia with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared details of the conversation on Telegram .

He emphasizing that the sanctions against Russia are effective and further restrictions need to be strengthened.

Special attention was given to coordinating efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet. Shmyhal highlighted Finland's deep understanding of the threats it poses to European security.

"We must stand united in addressing common challenges. I also raised the issue of imposing sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector," Shmyhal stressed.

Ukraine's Prime Minister thanked Finland for organizing a conference on the eighth point of Ukraine's Peace Formula - Environmental Security - and for initiating the creation of a Civil Protection Coalition.

"Finland's experience in building shelters is extremely valuable to us. We continue to work actively to involve other countries in the coalition to create safe conditions for our citizens across Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

for's F

He expressed gratitude for Finland's assistance since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and voiced hope that Finland's OSCE presidency would promote the establishment of a just peace and enhanced security across Europe.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal also held discussions with Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir regarding the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and measures to counter Russia's shadow fleet.