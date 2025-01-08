CM Mohan Yadav And Top Ministers Discuss Madhya Pradesh's Growth At News18's Biggest Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhopal, January 8, 2025: News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, region's No.1 news channel, hosted its flagship event, Rising Madhya Pradesh 2025, in Bhopal. Centered on the theme "Naya Madhya Pradesh, Nayi Udaan," the summit brought together prominent leaders, influencers, and experts from various fields. The event featured thought-provoking discussions and captivating performances, highlighting a shared vision for the state's future. Madhya Pradesh Chief Dr. Mohan Yadav attended as the Chief Guest, bringing added gravitas to the summit.



The event also saw participation from Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region; Shri VD Sharma, State President BJP, Madhya Pradesh; Shri Rakesh Singh, Minister of Public Works Department, Madhya Pradesh; Smt Nirmala Bhuriya, Minister of Women & Child Development, Madhya Pradesh; Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Public Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Urban Administration and Development, Madhya Pradesh; Shri Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Dharmendra Lodhi, Minister of Tourism & Culture, Madhya Pradesh, Smt Uma Bharti, Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Shri Kalicharan Maharaj Bhasma, Spiritual Guru; Social Media Influencer Binnu Rani, among others.



In a conversation with News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh's Managing Editor, Amish Devgan, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, stated, "There should be no confusion; Madhya Pradesh will continue all public welfare schemes as before. The Ladli Behna Yojana will remain in effect, and soon, the financial assistance under this scheme will be increased to ₹3,000. In this era of modernity, we must think about underprivileged women for whom even ₹100 is a significant amount.



When questioned about Kamal Nath's exit from the opposition, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav remarked, "People are leaving Congress in droves; no one wants to stay in Congress. If former CM Kamal Nath comes back, he will be welcomed."



Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, said, "At the heart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lies a commitment to public service, national development, and values such as Antyodaya and human unity. For us, politics is not about seeking power for its own sake but about using it to serve society and the nation. Unlike opposition parties, whose focus has shifted solely to power, the BJP remains dedicated to serving the people."



Emphasizing Indore's unique qualities, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Public Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Urban Administration, and Development, Madhya Pradesh, said, "Indore is unique, and as Prime Minister Modi rightly says, it is a city where people share deep love for their hometown. We are planning a metro connection between Ujjain and Indore for Simhastha 2028, which will further improve connectivity. We are also focusing on cleanliness and urge citizens to take responsibility for keeping Madhya Pradesh cleaner. Our police force is actively working to safeguard youth from the dangers of drugs."



The BJP State President, Shri VD Sharma, attributed the party's success to collective leadership. He highlighted that under his tenure, 64,500 booths in Madhya Pradesh have been digitized, showcasing the BJP's preparedness at the grassroots level. He also noted that BJP's national leadership defines roles effectively, and he is committed to fulfilling his responsibilities.



The Rising Madhya Pradesh event served as a significant platform to exchange ideas and strengthen the commitment to the state's growth, with a clear emphasis on community welfare, economic development, and spiritual tourism.





