Radisson Hotel Group Announces The Opening Of Park Inn By Radisson Vellore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is excited to announce the opening of its latest property in the ancient city of Tamil Nadu – Park Inn by Radisson Vellore. This vibrant hub, renowned for its rich history, temples, and natural heritage, provides an excellent foundation for the Group to tap into the city's significant hospitality potential and deliver exceptional experiences to travellers.



Strategically situated at drivable distance from major metro cities, the hotel is just 3 hours from Chennai and 4 hours from Bengaluru. This prime location makes it an excellent choice for travellers who blend business trips with leisure or spiritual experiences. Park Inn by Radisson Vellore offers convenient access from Chennai International Airport and Katpadi Railway Station. Located on the Bangalore-Chennai-Tirupati Highway, the hotel is well connected to VIT, CMC, pilgrimage sites, and business hubs, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers.



"The opening of Park Inn by Radisson Vellore marks a prominent moment for us as we enter the city with the first internationally branded hotel. This opening underpins our strategy of being the first mover and focusing on Tier III cities like Vellore where rich cultural heritage meets a growing economic landscape. This approach allows us to cater to diverse travellers while also fostering new partnerships and recognizing local talent. We are excited to continue this journey, expanding into more new and emerging cities across the country," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia



The hotel features elegant event spaces, including a large banquet hall and contemporary, well-equipped areas ideal for meetings, weddings, and various other occasions. An inviting pre-function area offers a welcoming and adaptable space, perfect for greeting guests before any occasion. The banquet hall offers a sophisticated ambiance for grand celebrations, while the technologically advanced meeting rooms are designed to meet the requirements of business events.



Park Inn by Radisson Vellore offers a delightful culinary experience with its variety of restaurants and bars. At RBG - All Day Dining, guests can savor a unique blend of traditional Mughlai recipes and South Indian flavors, complemented by a menu that captures the essence of Tamil Nadu. Heaven's Gate, the rooftop outlet, along with Down to Earth and Cheers provide delightful dining options, ensuring a remarkable culinary experience for every guest.



"It is our great honor to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce world-class hospitality standards to this vibrant region. The hotel's strategic location, combined with the Group's expertise, will enhance the destination's visibility and showcase its unique offerings, attracting more travellers to the city. We look forward to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests and ensuring they enjoy a memorable stay," said Dr. Venkadasubbu Muthusamy, Chairman, Darling International, Owner, Park Inn by Radisson Vellore.



Sooraj Narayanan, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Vellore said, "It is truly an honor to extend a warm welcome to our guests. Our hotel not only showcases culinary delights that celebrate local flavors but also provides convenient access to nearby attractions, making it an ideal choice for all types of travellers. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences where each guest feels comfortable during their stay with us."



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

