Ministry Of Social Development And Family To Launch Winter Bazaar Tomorrow, Jan 9

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family, represented by the Family Empowerment Department, will launch 'Winter Bazaar' at the Arab Museum of Modern Art's garden on Thursday.

The Ministry said that this event will be held weekly, every Thursday, over three months to be a to display the products of productive projects "From the Homeland" representing the authentic Qatari cultural heritage.

Director of the Family Empowerment Department Fatima Al Nuaimi stated that the Winter Bazaar is an essential step towards empowering owners of productive projects and highlighting their creativity in various fields, explaining that this event reflects the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the role of women in community development and supporting national products to build a diverse and sustainable economy in which all members of the society contribute.

The event aims to support national productive projects "From the Homeland" by highlighting the role of owners of productive projects in strengthening the national economy.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family also pays great attention to ensuring equal opportunities for all segments of society, starting with empowering women as an effective social component in various contexts.

Through this event, the Ministry seeks to achieve an important aspect of Qatar Vision 2030, and also supports initiatives that contribute to empowering individuals and creating sustainable opportunities to enhance their roles in various sectors in order to achieve the principle of community development.

In terms of exhibits, the participating projects are diverse, with ten productive families taking part.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family called on community members to participate in the event, stressing that the Winter Bazaar represents part of the national efforts to achieve all pillars of sustainable development in accordance with Qatar Vision 2030.

The Ministry said that the event is expected to contribute to enhancing the role of productive project owners in supporting the national economy, protecting cultural heritage, and providing a sustainable marketing platform that showcases their creativity.