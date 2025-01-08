Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center Offers Free On-Demand Introductory Course On Pain Recovery Therapies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the science of pain recovery with a free on-demand course from Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center. Earn 1 CME/CEU and gain practical tools for healing.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center has announced the launch of its popular Introduction to Pain Recovery Therapies course in an on-demand format. This groundbreaking training is now available at no cost and can be accessed anytime, making it easier than ever for practitioners to explore the science and practical tools behind pain recovery therapies.The one-hour training is led by Yoni K. Ashar, PhD, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The course introduces a revolutionary approach to chronic pain treatment, focusing on pain recovery rather than pain management. Participants will learn about treatments like Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) and Emotional Awareness and Expression Therapy (EAET) while gaining practical tools for supporting patient recovery.Course Highlights:- Learn to Differentiate Approaches: Understand the distinction between exposure-based recovery treatments and traditional pain management therapies.- Gain Practical Tools: Discover actionable methods for helping patients heal from chronic pain.- Earn Continuing Education Credit: Participants receive 1 CME or CEU, accredited by the ACCME and APA.Participants can access the course on-demand and learn at their own pace. Upon registration, attendees will receive access details and instructions to obtain their CE certificate.The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center invites cross-disciplinary healthcare practitioners to explore this free training and join the growing community of pain recovery experts. Registration is now open , and participants will receive immediate access upon sign-up.

Paulina Soble, LCSW

Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.