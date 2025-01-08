DCIG Top 5 Midmarket File Based Backup Target Names Stonefly NAS Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) StoneFly NAS Storage has been recognized by DCIG as one of the TOP 5 Midmarket Software-Defined Storage (SDS) File Backup Targets for 2025-26.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StoneFly , Inc. (iscsi), a leading provider of enterprise data storage, HCI, backup, and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI solutions, is proud to announce that its Super Scale Out (SSO) NAS Storage has been recognized by DCIG as one of the TOP 5 Midmarket Software-Defined Storage (SDS) File Backup Targets for 2025-26.

DCIG, a prominent analyst and research firm, evaluated over 20 SDS file-based backup targets, with 15 meeting their criteria for midmarket solutions. The evaluation considered factors such as API/network protocol support, cybersecurity and data protection, management, software architecture, and technical support. Based on these criteria, StoneFly's enterprise NAS Storage earned a spot among the top five solutions, alongside offerings from Nutanix, Quest, Qumulo, and Veritas.

StoneFly NAS Storage is known for its ransomware-proof security, scalability, and seamless integration capabilities, making it an ideal choice for midsized organizations seeking reliable and efficient backup target storage solutions. This recognition underscores StoneFly's commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of the midmarket segment.

The StoneFly NAS storage stands out as a complete turnkey solution, incorporating advanced features such as StoneFly's patented Air-Gapped Vault®, Always On-Air® Gapped and Immutable FileLock, Volume Deletion Protection, Immutable Delta-Based Snapshots, robust encryption, and Multi-Factor Authentication. These innovations provide unmatched data security, reliability, and flexibility, distinguishing StoneFly NAS from its competitors.

"Being named among the TOP 5 Midmarket SDS File Backup Targets, in addition to previously earning recognition as a TOP 5 Midmarket Block Storage and TOP 5 Midmarket SDS S3 Object-Based Backup Target, underscores our leadership across all three major storage types," said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. ". This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering ransomware-proof, innovative, reliable, and secure storage solutions that address the evolving needs of midmarket organizations."

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of data storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, serving organizations across diverse industries for over two decades. StoneFly's innovative solutions are designed to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance storage that meets the evolving demands of modern enterprises. StoneFly's S3 object storage and SAN block storage solutions are engineered to ensure data protection, integrity, and accessibility for mid-market and enterprise customers alike.

For more information on StoneFly's award-winning storage solutions, please visit .

About DCIG

DCIG is a technology analyst and research firm that provides informed, insightful, third-party analysis and commentary on IT hardware, software, and services. DCIG's comprehensive reports assist organizations in making educated decisions regarding their IT infrastructure.



