Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Half-Year Review Of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ Liquidity Contract

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract
Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2024 :
60539 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 162234,82 Euros in cash
For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:
75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 380177,12 Euros in cash
Over the period from 1st July 2024 to 31 December 2024 the following operations were carried out:
964 purchase transactions 686 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
203745 shares and 770454,29 Euros for purchase transactions 208651 shares and 793143,61 Euros for sale transactions
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME
150 index.
