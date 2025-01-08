(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blending adventure, history and science, new from Palmetto Publishing explores the fascinating world of astronomy and the enduring legacy of one of history's greatest astronomers

Charleston, SC, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – As a scientist turned novelist, Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis successfully made the transition by crafting stories that showcased her passion for science and love of history. And when it came to conceptualizing her new children's book series centered on scientific discoveries, she thought what better place to begin than with the birth of modern astronomy . Entering the enthralling world of astronomy in book one, Dr. Korkidis considers the enduring legacy of Galileo Galilei with the help of two time-traveling siblings and their knowledgeable guide. Designed to be educational, teaching young readers about significant scientific discoveries and the lives of famous scientists, the series is a unique fusion of adventure, history, and science.

In“Dr. K's Portal Through Time: Galileo's Points of Light in the Night Sky,” siblings Jennifer and Daniel embark on an extraordinary journey through time. Guided by the enigmatic Dr. K, a brilliant scientist with a mysterious time portal, they travel back to the year 1631 to meet the legendary astronomer Galileo Galilei and witness his groundbreaking observations of the night sky through his newly crafted telescope. Blending elements of historical fiction with science fiction, Korkidis's narrative reflects a deep appreciation for the contributions of historical scientific figures and offers a better understanding of how curiosity and determination can lead to major accomplishments. Highlighting the excitement of discovery, the importance of scientific inquiry, and the importance of scientific progress, the book sparks curiosity and fosters a love of learning.“My goal is to cultivate a lifelong passion for knowledge, educating and inspiring children to explore the wonders of science and history through the series and beyond,” Dr. Korkidis says.

About the Author:

Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis, fondly known as Dr. K, is a gifted scientist and a celebrated author of historical and literary fiction. Her background in physics and chemistry as well as her extensive research and teaching experience laid the foundation for her writing career, and her love for science and history is reflected in her award-winning books. Enriching her narratives with diverse cultural insights from her travels around the globe, her unique storytelling style inspires young readers, encouraging curiosity and exploration. Educating and entertaining middle-grade readers through a time-travel adventure,“Galileo's Points of Light in the Night Sky” is her first children's book in the“Dr. K's Portal Through Time” series. For more information about the author and the book series, please visit her website or any of her social media profiles.

