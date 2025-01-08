Oneamerica Financial® Increases Investment In Pathway To A Sustainable Income Program To Help Ensure The Financial Futures Of Its Workforce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

All full-time associates to earn a minimum of $22 an hour by March 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® announced today that by March 2025, all full-time associates will have the opportunity to earn $22 per hour or more through a combination of their base pay and bonus plan – backed by a strong benefit offering. It's the organization's latest effort to help its associates achieve long-term certainty through its Pathway to a Sustainable Income program.

"We believe every OneAmerica Financial associate should have a path to achieve financial certainty through a career that enables their overall success," said J. Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica Financial. "Our vision is to build financial security for today and generations to come, and that applies for our associates as much as our customers."

OneAmerica Financial launched the Pathway to a Sustainable Income program

in 2019 to ensure every job at OneAmerica Financial is, or can become, "a good job" as defined by the Brookings Institution. At that time, a "good job" or "living wage" in Central Indiana was defined as providing health insurance and at least $37,440, or $18 an hour, in total cash compensation. OneAmerica Financial became one of the first Good Wages Certified

employers headquartered in Central Indiana.

A living wage represents the minimum income necessary to meet the basic needs of an individual or family for an adequate standard of living. The calculation considers necessities such as local housing prices, food costs, health care and transportation.

"By combining a solid base salary and bonus plan, along with our strong benefits including life and disability group protection products and excellent retirement solutions offered through our pension plan and 401(k), we enable every associate to reach a level of financial security for the long-term," added Davison. "When businesses pay higher wages, associates experience reduced financial stress and improved health outcomes, while communities benefit through increased buying power and overall job growth."

The vision, values and culture of OneAmerica Financial create an environment that allows the organization to champion the financial futures of individuals, families and organizations. The organization hopes other companies headquartered in Central Indiana will join in this vitally important work and add to the 112+ Good Wages Certified employers who have already demonstrated their commitment.

