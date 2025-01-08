Americover Introduces New 5' X 100' Roll Size To Pro Crawl Barrier Series For Optimal Cost Savings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sized for Convenience, Built for Protection

Americover's New 5' x 100' Pro Crawl Barrier: Precision Waterproofing, Mold Prevention, and Cost Savings-All in One Roll.

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Americover, a leader in protective plastic sheeting, vapor barriers, and waterproofing solutions, is proud to announce the addition of a new 5' x 100' roll size to its Pro Crawl Barrier Vapor Barrier series. This new size is specifically designed to provide efficient, reliable wall coverage for standard-height crawl spaces (36" - 4.5'), offering contractors and homeowners a precise, cost-effective solution for crawl space waterproofing and moisture protection. Certified as a Class 1 vapor retarder, the Pro Crawl Barrier ensures high performance at an affordable price, making it a trusted option for both first-time installations and upgrades.Certified Class 1 Vapor Retarder for Superior Waterproofing and Moisture ProtectionThe Pro Crawl Barrier is a certified Class 1 vapor retarder, meeting rigorous standards for waterproofing and moisture resistance. It delivers dependable protection against water infiltration, mold, and mildew while safeguarding crawl space foundations from long-term damage. The new 5' x 100' roll size provides just the right amount of material for seamless overlap onto ground barriers, ensuring airtight coverage with minimal waste.Convenient Online Ordering with Shipping IncludedAmericover's Pro Crawl Barrier and its full line of waterproofing vapor barriers are available for direct purchase on the Americover website. Online pricing includes shipping to any location within the contiguous United States. To simplify the installation process, Americover offers a full range of essential accessories, such as vapor tape, reinforced butyl tape, and ratchet fasteners, to help achieve a durable, waterproof seal.Comprehensive Waterproofing and Mold Prevention OptionsThe Pro Crawl Barrier series also features a larger 10' x 100' roll size, perfect for full ground encapsulation and achieving a complete waterproofing system. For enhanced mold prevention, the series includes an option with patented technology that resists mold growth in high-moisture environments, delivering long-term protection and healthier crawl space conditions.Expert Guides for Efficient InstallationTo support contractors and homeowners, Americover offers a library of online resources, including blogs and guides with tips on measuring and installing crawl space vapor barriers. These guides help users determine the ideal thickness and size for their waterproofing needs based on soil conditions and foundation requirements.About AmericoverAmericover is a trusted supplier of protective plastic sheeting and waterproofing solutions, offering innovative products designed to protect against moisture, mold, and environmental damage. With a commitment to quality and performance, Americover provides long-lasting solutions for construction, agriculture, and other industries.For more information, visit Americover's website or contact us at (800) 747-6095.

