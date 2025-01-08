(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Regeneron Science Talent Search Sees Record Number of Applicants; $1.2 Million to be Awarded to Nation's Most Promising Young Scientists and Their Schools



WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science (the Society) today announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search

2025, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools across 48 states, American Samoa, Guam, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 14 other countries. US citizens living abroad are eligible to apply.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations. The 300 scholars hail from 200 American and international high schools in 33 states, Washington D.C., China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Switzerland.

"Congratulations to the 300 scholars in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News.

"With a record-breaking number of applications, these exceptional young scientists and engineers represent the best in the nation. We are thrilled to celebrate their ingenuity, hard work, and passion for STEM."

The Regeneron Science Talent Search recognizes and empowers our nation's most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. The competition provides students with a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

Now in its 103rd year, Society for Science has played a significant role in educating the public about scientific discoveries as well as in identifying future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math. Regeneron has sponsored the Science Talent Search since 2017 as part of its deep commitment to STEM education and to supporting young scientists.

This year, research projects cover topics from Medicine and Health to Computer Science and more. Other students chose to focus on Social Science. With a total of 20 research categories, the top 5 categories among scholars' projects this year include:

Medicine and Health (12%); Environmental Science (8%); Cellular and Molecular Biology (8%); Computational Biology and Bioinformatics (8%) and Engineering (7%).

"Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search top 300 scholars, who demonstrate the extraordinary potential of nurtured STEM talent," said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Regeneron. "Our long-standing partnership with Society for Science is a cornerstone of our commitment to elevate these future scientific leaders, and we look forward to seeing how their discoveries will tackle global challenges and help improve our world."

On January 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., taking place March 6-12, 2025.

For over eight decades, the Science Talent Search has rewarded talented high school seniors who dedicate countless hours to original research projects and present their results in rigorous reports that resemble graduate school theses. Collectively, STS alumni have received millions of dollars in scholarships and gone on to found world-changing companies, publish groundbreaking research, and win Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, MacArthur Fellowships and numerous other accolades.

Top 40 Finalists Announced : January 23, 2025

Regeneron STS Finals Week : March 6-12, 2025

Public Exhibition of Projects : March 9, 2025 Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony : March 11, 2025

Regeneron STS Top 300 Scholar List

Notable STS Alumni STS 2024 Highlights Video

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, more than 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society's most urgent challenges.

In 2017,

Regeneron

became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, making a 10-year, $100 million commitment to help reward, celebrate and encourage the best and brightest young scientific minds. Regeneron's investment nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars to $2,000 and their schools to $2,000 for each enrolled scholar to inspire more young people to engage in science.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through

Science News

and

Science News Explores, its

world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at



Media Contact

Gayle Kansagor, Society for Science

703-489-1131, [email protected]

