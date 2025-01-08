(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I set foot in this 56 years ago, driven by a desire to innovate and create solutions that not only streamline operations, but transform how we perceive value and success for used vehicle departments," stated Pollak. "'Invested' is not just a manual for managing used car operations; it is a testament to the enduring principles of and an exploration of how strategic thinking and innovative management can yield significant returns."

For dealers looking to redefine their used vehicle operations so they remain relevant and profitable in the years to come, "Invested" details how:



Predictive data science offers a new and proven way to know each used vehicle's investment or ROI potential and manage accordingly.

Dealers can apply investment management principles to shape their acquisition, appraising and pricing strategies and practices to achieve the full profit potential of every vehicle.

To finally know what is the "right" money for any used vehicle in any situation.

Over-reliance on tradition-based beliefs, biases and best practices can be corrected to improve outcomes. To establish and execute ROI-strategy-based KPIs, accountability and oversight of used vehicle operations.

"There's no mistaking that the ROI in the used car business is eroding," continued Pollak. "The industry needs to acknowledge the elephant in the room that as investment costs go up and gross profits diminish, the success of used vehicle departments will be in jeopardy if they continue to operate with a traditional used vehicle strategy. A management strategy that combines predictive data science, the ROI-minded Variable Management strategy and the ProfitTime GPS system can enable any dealer to extract the optimal amount of ROI from every vehicle."

"Invested" will be available for purchase from Amazon and other online retailers starting on January 23, 2024. Dealers attending the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2025 convention in New Orleans, La., Jan. 23-26, can get a copy of the book at vAuto's booth #2506. For information on all of Cox Automotive's 2025 new offerings, or to schedule a briefing with the team, visit the Cox Automotive NADA Hub .

