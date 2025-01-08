New Book SECOND CHANCE AT 75 Humanizes The Topic Of Cardiovascular Disease

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physician looks to minimize the socioeconomic impact of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases in new from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the United States, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease (stroke) are the leading causes of morbidity, mortality, and disability. And after his own encounter with heart disease at the age of 75, semi-retired anesthesiologist Dr. Hasnain wants to bridge the gap in public education. With the economic burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke totaling over $400 billion and climbing, Dr. Hasnain believes it's high time to ease the socioeconomic impact . Seeking to spread awareness, Hasnain delivers a public service announcement on cardiovascular health in a new book.

In“Second Chance at 75,” Dr. Hasnain describes both his personal and professional experience with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, conditions he considers to be societal scourges. Unlike many books on chronic disease, Dr. Hasnain humanizes the topic of heart disease and stroke, and his own journey is a unique testament of survival. Stressing the importance of prevention and timely and effective treatment, Hasnain unpacks these diseases, offering an overview of treatment options and sharing strategies for maintaining heart health. Dr. Hasnain's insightful narrative offers readers a unique resource for better understanding the risks of poor cardiovascular and cerebrovascular fitness.“I hope this educational approach with benefit medical professionals, patients, and the general public,” Dr. Hasnain says.

About the Author:

Dr. Jawad Hasnain earned his medical degree from the prestigious King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan. He continued his medical training at the University of Maryland Hospital for his fellowship and residency, specializing in cardiovascular anesthesiology. Board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, he was also honored as a Fellow of both the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Anesthesiology. As a lifelong advocate of continuous learning, he received his MBA from the University of Maryland, specializing in both health informatics and international finance. During his 32-year tenure as a faculty member at the University of Maryland, he not only mentored countless students and residents but also made significant contributions to medical literature, particularly in hemodynamic monitoring, thoracoscopy, laparoscopy, and transesophageal echocardiography. Now semi-retired, he works as a locum anesthesiologist and is dedicated to combating metabolic syndrome and the obesity epidemic.

