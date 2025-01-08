CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE CELEBRATES NEXT GENERATION OF INDUSTRY LEADERS WITH INAUGURAL '30 UNDER 30' HONOREE LIST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For over 50 years, the CENTURY 21 brand has been synonymous with trust, excellence and innovation in real estate. A reputation that has led consumers to continually designate the brand as the most recognized name in and the most respected in the industry*.

The launch of this award program shines a spotlight on the next generation of sales professionals who continue to build on that legacy and represent the future of the real estate industry.

Each member of the inaugural 2024 was nominated for their unwavering dedication to the CENTURY 21 brand, their clients, and local communities. In a year marked by unprecedented industry change and challenges, these agents helped clients navigate the evolving housing market, ensuring they achieved their real estate goals while also focusing on the joy that comes with homeownership.

"This group of agents has shown exceptional perseverance and dedication in providing top-tier customer service," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "Establishing the new '30 Under 30' award highlights the emerging industry leaders within our system who are driving the CENTURY 21 brand and the real estate industry forward, emphasizing the invaluable role of a great sales professional within the journey to homeownership."

2024 honorees include real estate professionals from across the country, at both the agent and broker level, many of whom have already earned some of the CENTURY 21 brand's highest honors. To learn more about each of this year's honorees, please visit .

2024 CENTURY 21® 30 Under 30 Honorees:



Adam Hayes, CENTURY 21 Broadhurst, Myrtle Beach, SC

Adam Kutchmire, CENTURY 21 LIST with BEGGINS, Tampa, FL

Albert Sanchez, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, CA

Alyssa Christison, CENURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, OH

Caitlin Grisier, CENTURY 21 Platinum Properties, Clarksville, TN

Christopher Smith, CENTURY 21 Community, Columbia, MO

Daniel Miller, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, Appleton, WI

Emily Ervin, CENTURY 21 Sunway Realty, LLC., Kenton, OH

George Valencia, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, CA

James Boyer, CENTURY 21 Sunbelt Realty, Cape Coral, FL

Jeremy Sifuentes, CENTURY 21 A Better Service Realty, Downey, CA

Jonathan Lopez, CENTURY 21 Circle, Lincolnwood, IL

Jordan Barnhill, CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities, Richland, WA

Jordan Borders, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Waxahachie, TX

Jose Cruz, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group, Raleigh, NC

Kali Foxall, CENTURY 21 Purdum-Epperson, Inc., Macomb, IL

Logan Burns, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Jackson, MI

Logan Everett, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Jackson, MI

Mallory Bare, CENTURY 21 New Millennium, White Plains, MD

Marissa Lightsey, CENTURY 21 Peak, Marking & Associates, Mexico, MO

Matthew Mandeville, CENTURY 21 Limitless, North Providence, RI

Melody Bruch, CENTURY 21 Toma Partners, Peoria, AZ

Nicole Isaacs, CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty, New City, NY

Noah McBride, CENTURY 21 Magnolia, Augusta, GA

Rachel Shealey, CENTURY 21 803 Realty, Lexington, SC

Ryan Paul, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, Appleton, WI

Sean Hassard, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Fort Worth, TX

Stockton Miller, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Bloomington, IN

Vanesa Quiroz Sanchez, CENTURY 21 Tri-Cities, Richland, WA Wendy France, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, or to join the industry-leading brand, please visit century21.



*Study Source: 2023 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 1, 2023.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the approximately 130,000 independent CENTURY 21® sales professionals in approximately 11,100 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They include century21 , century21/global,

century21/commercial ,

century21/finehomes

and century21.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

©2025

Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC