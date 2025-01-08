Dymatize Announces Latest Partnership With Tennis Professional And Olympic Medalist, Tommy Paul

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I've been working extremely hard to level up my game, and when it comes to nutrition, I prioritize using high-quality brands that sweat the details. If I'm all-in, I need products that are all-in," said Paul. "That's why I am teaming up with Dymatize; the brand is relentless about their formulas and helping recover from intense training and ultimately, perform at their best."

As a brand that champions science-backed nutrition, Dymatize is also partnering with Tommy's trainer, Franco Herrero and the FRWD Gym. Herrero plays a key role in determining Tommy's nutrition and is a champion of the Dymatize portfolio. In particular, Dymatize ISO100 – which contains hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and is designed for faster absorption and muscle recovery for gym-goers and athletes alike who strive to be at the top of their game. ISO100 will be available in the FRWD Gym – a strength and mobility training gym owned by Franco – for use by all athletes.

"Paul and Herrero understand the importance of strength training and proper nutrition for maximum performance both on-and-off the court. Just like our fans, they are consistently sweating the small stuff to improve their game and gain that extra edge," said Ritu Mathur, General Manager of Dymatize. "We're excited about expanding the Dymatize Squad and are looking forward to sharing valuable insights from their top-tier training, performance and recovery regimen with our fans."

The partnership is an extension of the Dymatize "Formulated for More" campaign that launched in January of 2024 featuring Dymatize Squad member and all pro running back, Christian McCaffrey. Dymatize will amplify the two-year partnership with Paul and Franco through owned, earned and paid support.

