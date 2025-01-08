Basen Wins “Digital Twin Solution Of The Year” Award In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that BaseN , a leading provider of a digital twin and mission-critical management platform, has been selected as winner of the“Digital Twin Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

BaseN Platform, designed from the ground up with security, fault tolerance and real-time capabilities, allows companies to globally scale their IoT operations. The platform enables digital twins of physical network infrastructure, continually reflecting real-world assets, and providing real-time data from distributed networks. By analyzing this data, the platform predicts network behavior, offers detailed health information on components, and enables resource optimization.

BaseN enables organizations to manage millions of connected devices, products and services, and their data in real-time.

The company delivers both types of digital twins: telemetry-based representations of existing physical assets, and master digital twins that are created before a product or service exists physically. Users can easily perform network management and predictive maintenance as well as future product planning, ensuring optimal performance and service longevity.

BaseN Platform allows for a soft real-time view of assets, including status and location. Digital twins enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and sustainability of distributed site management by providing real-time insights, predictive capabilities, centralized data management, and operational optimization.

“Our solutions were built to transcend typical IoT offerings by being adaptable across industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy. Digital twins help our customers gain full control of physical assets, processes, and systems, enabling comprehensive data analysis,” said Pasi Hurri, President & CEO of BaseN.“We're pleased to accept the 'Digital Twin Solution of the Year' award from IoT Breakthrough. We'll continue to empower businesses to transform physical products into intelligent services through next-generation digital twins for innovation and growth.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“BaseN enables organizations to manage millions of connected devices and their data in real-time, offering unmatched scalability that's essential for the growth of IoT ecosystems. Many IoT platforms focus on niche segments or static solutions instead of a holistic platform that can provide situational awareness to everything from telecom infrastructures to smart homes,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“BaseN's full-stack approach, combined with its incredible digital twin innovation, sets it apart as a comprehensive, future-proof platform capable of delivering meaningful business outcomes across various industries.”

Additionally, environmental parameters and the location of the asset can be tracked and used to set the equipment data in context. Digital twins enhance a highly distributed infrastructure's management, efficiency, and user experience. They enable real-time monitoring, predictive capabilities, optimization, and data-driven decision-making, leading to improved services, resource utilization, and sustainability.

BaseN is a global leader offering a digital twin and mission-critical network management platform, enabling customers to optimize and manage their assets in real-time. Founded in 2001 and running entirely on its own infrastructure, BaseN has a strong track record of innovation, inspired by the resilience of distributed defense systems, and remains focused on enhancing situational awareness through cutting-edge technology.