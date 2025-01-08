Fleetio Surpasses Milestone Of 1 Million Vehicles; Accelerates Growth In 2024 Through Strategic New Hires, Partnerships And Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New customer and community initiatives, expanded sales increase impact

Birmingham, AL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio achieved a major milestone in 2024, surpassing 1 million managed in its fleet optimization platform. Closing the year with momentum, Fleetio launched a host of new features, expanded strategic partnerships and accelerated its evolution from a niche SaaS point tool to a comprehensive business solution.

"Fleetio is a trusted partner for thousands of organizations; we help them increase uptime, reduce downtime and lower total cost of fleet ownership,” said Jon Meachin, Chief Executive Officer of Fleetio.“Our success stems from a culture of continuous improvement, and we're committed to engineering the kinds of software, services and marketplace ecosystems that fuel our customers' ability to confidently run, repair and optimize their fleets."

“Hitting the 1M vehicle mark is a great milestone for us,” Meachin said.“It's one of many important achievements in our journey, with much more to come.”

H2 2024 Milestones

Fleetio also launched significant new enhancements to its software solution in the second half of the year:



Fleetio Go in Spanish improves fleet communication for Spanish-speaking fleets to more effectively manage maintenance workloads.

Service Program Automation simplifies the creation of complex service schedules based on odometer readings, engine hours or calendar dates.

Part Warranties allow users to track and flag warrantable parts in work orders, ensuring proper identification and follow-up.

Fleetio Pay Debit provides fleets with another method to pay for repairs within Fleetio's Maintenance Shop Network using a proprietary Visa debit card integrated directly with the Fleetio Go mobile app.

Repair Order Notifications and Shop Network Statuses enhance Fleetio's Shop Network experience through new notification options and real-time repair shop availability. Data Connectors make it easy to extract Fleetio data such as service, fuel and expense entries, inspection forms, parts, vehicles and purchase orders and send it to a third party database for custom analytics.

“At Fleetio, we invest in people and foster collaboration to deliver a product that fleet managers can trust to boost productivity, keep assets on the road and ensure driver safety,” said Jorge Valdivia, Chief Technology Officer at Fleetio.“With 1.3 million Fleetio Go mobile app users and a 99.9% crash-free session rate, we're helping fleets become smarter, safer and more efficient - better equipped for challenges both now and in the future.”

Partnerships Growth

Fleetio maintains a rich partner ecosystem, complete with integration, shop network, referral and reseller business allies. The company expanded its sales network in 2024, joining forces with multiple new resellers, including Motus Tracking Solutions and Advantage One, to extend the availability of its solutions with a broader audience. New integrations with adjacent industry providers like FuelCloud, Fill-Rite and Razor Tracking enhanced Fleetio's value through simplified fuel management and real-time asset monitoring. Through its extensive telematics integration portfolio, Fleetio now supports over 320,000 connected telematics devices, allowing fleets to centralize operations and gain a holistic view of fleet performance and maintenance.

Talent

Strategic to its growth trajectory, Fleetio hired nearly 100 new employees in 2024, including key additions to its leadership team:



Ben Nachbaur , Chief Revenue Officer, brings nearly 30 years of experience building and scaling high-growth organizations, including leadership roles within the fleet industry and a track record of developing effective go-to-market strategies. Tobias Muellner , Vice President of Business Operations, has two decades of experience in the technology sector with a strong background in developing and executing operational initiatives and driving growth through best-in-class analytics, processes and systems.

Customer and Community Impact



Fleetio launched its inaugural Customer Advisory Board in 2024, bringing fleets together to share experiences and guide product roadmap. Richard Tran, Analytics Manager at Daylight Transport, said,“Exchanging ideas and experience with fellow Fleetio users was fantastic. I have a much better idea of how to optimize my company's use of Fleetio now.” The Customer Advisory Board serves as a strategic sounding board where Fleetio can test firsthand the innovations it engineers.

Fleetio also published third-party validated customer statistics in 2024 revealing that 77% of customers experienced fewer preventable breakdowns, 95% noted operational cost reductions, and 100% recommended Fleetio to other companies looking to optimize their fleet. Customer return on investment also directly contributed to Fleetio earning the IoT Breakthrough and Green Industry Pros 2024 Editor's Choice awards, AutoTech Breakthrough's Fleet Management Company of the Year, and being named among Construction Executive's 2024 Top Construction Technology FirmsTM, FreightWaves' FreightTech 100 and Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500TM.

In addition, Fleetio launched an annual initiative to give back to the community it serves through its new Jump Start program. Jump Start bestows a free Fleetio subscription to a deserving nonprofit in need of a comprehensive solution to manage its fleet. Nominated by Fleetio customer Freedom Boat Club, Shake-A-Leg Miami is Fleetio's first Jump Start winner, and will use Fleetio to maximize uptime within its fleet of watercraft. This better equips the nonprofit to allow people with disabilities to enjoy the fun and freedom of being out on the open water.

The Year Ahead

Looking to 2025, Fleetio has an aggressive product, services and marketplace roadmap. With a focus on providing fleets with tools for maintenance scheduling, cost management and increased vehicle uptime, Fleetio will strengthen its role in helping customers control today's operations and position them for long-term success.

About Fleetio

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what's happening today, stay ahead of what's coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company's cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio's marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at .

Attachment

Fleetio - 2024 Summary

CONTACT: Clark Maxwell Fleetio ...