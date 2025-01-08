Personal Care Chemicals Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 8.06% To Reach US$36.084 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Personal Care Chemicals is projected at US$24.488 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$36.084 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.06%.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global personal care chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$36.084 billion in 2030.Personal care chemicals are a wide range of chemicals that offer their application in the global personal care sectors, which majorly include cosmetics products. The major types of personal care chemicals include components like emollients, emulsifiers, pearlizers, actives, preservatives, and mild surfactants, among many others. The personal care chemicals help in offering a variety of utilization, which include adding fragrance, enhancing sun protection, and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria in the products.The global personal care chemicals market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted timeline, with the rising global demand for personal care and cosmetics products. The global personal care and cosmetics products market witnessed major growth in the past few years, majorly with the rising consumer preference towards hygiene. The increasing global demand for cosmetics and personal care sector is sure to increase the demand for innovations and the introduction of efficient and sustainable personal care chemicals, in the global market. Moreover, the increasing consumer demand for multifunctional ingredients in the personal care sector and sustainable chemicals is also expected to boost the growth of the market. In July 2024, OQ Chemicals, among the global leaders in the intermediates and performance chemicals sector, announced the launch of Biomass-Balanced OxBalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, a form of chemical especially designed for personal care and cosmetics products. The company stated that the latest chemical offers enhanced sun protection, and is effective in color cosmetics, and skin care .Access sample report or view details:The global personal care chemicals market, under the product type segment, is divided into surfactants, emollients, preservatives, thickeners, and colorants. The preservatives category under the product type segment of the global personal care chemicals market is estimated to grow at a greater rate. In personal care products, various types of preservatives are utilized, which include potassium sorbate, benzyl alcohol, parabens, sodium benzoate, and phenoxyethanol among others. The preservatives offer key applications in the personal care and cosmetics products market, as they help in enhancing the life cycle of the products, and also prevent the growth of various microorganisms, like bacteria, yeast, and fungus.Under the application segment of the global personal care chemicals market is categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup. Under the application segment of the personal care chemicals market, the skin care category is forecasted to witness significant growth. The skin care category includes a wide range of products, like moisturizers, cleansers, serums, and lotions. In the skincare category, various types of chemicals are mixed together, to formulate efficient skin care products. These chemicals include parabens, fragrances, triclosan, alcohols, surfactants, emollients, and preservatives. The global skincare market is expected to witness significant growth, which is majorly driven by the increasing global demand for anti-aging products and increasing awareness of personal care among individuals.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global personal care chemicals market. The Asia Pacific region is among the global leader in the personal care and cosmetics sector, with the sector witnessing a constant increase in its product demand, majorly with the increasing population in the region, and growing disposable income of the individuals. Various countries in the Asia Pacific region, like South Korea, India, China, Japan, and Singapore are among the global leaders in cosmetics and personal care manufacturing. Similarly, the increasing production of the chemicals sector is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the personal care chemicals market in the region, during the estimated period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global personal care chemicals market that have been covered are Clariant, Spectrum Chemical, Eastman, BASF, Azelis, Celanese, Evonik Personal Care, DKSH, Kao Chemicals EU, Shell Global, Dow, Colonial Chemical, Inc., Lubrizol, Spectrum Chemical, and Nouryon.The market analytics report segments the global personal care chemicals market as follows:.By Product TypeoSurfactantsoEmollientsoPreservativesoThickenersoColorants.By ApplicationoSkin CareoHair CareoOral CareoMakeup.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUnited Arab EmiratesoOthers.Asia-PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Clariant.Spectrum Chemical.Eastman.BASF.Azelis.Celanese.Evonik Personal Care.DKSH.Kao Chemicals EU.Shell Global.Dow.Colonial Chemical, Inc..Lubrizol.Spectrum Chemical.NouryonExplore More Reports:.Lanolin Market:.Linoleic Acid Market:.Global Oleochemicals Market:

