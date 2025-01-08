Mobilion Systems Announces The 100Th Peer-Reviewed Publication Featuring Its Separations Technology Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The seminal publication on the SLIM was published by physical chemist Richard D. Smith, Ph.D., at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in 2014. Since then, multiple academic and industrial researchers have published results demonstrating the ability of the SLIM and MOBILion's product to significantly enhance traditional methods of molecular separation. These advancements have impacted drug discovery, drug characterization, drug metabolism research, biomarker discovery, clinical research, environmental analysis, food safety, natural product characterization, forensic science, and perfluorinated compound analysis.

MOBILion's SLIM tech reaches 100 publications, showcasing its innovation and impact in advancing separation science.

"These publications are a testament to the transformative impact of the SLIM platform technology to shift the paradigm of what is possible in analytical characterization by improving traditional liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry workflows with faster, more efficient, deeper and more accurate molecular characterization," said Melissa Sherman, Ph.D., CEO of MOBILion Systems. "The MOBILion team is honored to have the exclusive opportunity to harness and evolve Dr. Smith's visionary invention and deliver a portfolio of robust products with breadth of functionality that radically advances separation science. We are driven to provide capabilities to researchers to spur new scientific insights across diverse disciplines."

"We are proud to have translated this incredible science into commercial products that are driving real-world advancements and are available to the masses," Dr. Sherman continued. "This journey from innovation to impact has been extraordinary. With the MOBIE®- QTOF platform as our first commercial product and the PAMAF operation mode for more complex analysis in development, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of separation science to unlock new growth and innovation opportunities across multiple industries."

