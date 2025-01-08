Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Market Quickly Rising In Popularity Fueling Goal To Open The Sport Everywhere

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - The popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) and other combat sports is rising as people become more conscious of the importance of leading healthy lives. Engaging in mixed martial arts (MMA) provides numerous advantages, including the development of stronger abdominal muscles, enhanced coordination, and increased body and muscle flexibility. Therefore, growing public awareness of the value of leading healthy lives will promote MMA adoption and rising sales of MMA-related gear, including gloves, protective gear, and training aids. Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a combat sport that incorporates various fighting skills and techniques. To train effectively and compete safely, athletes use various types of equipment, including punching bags, gloves, shorts, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle, elbow, knee pads, and headgear. Each piece of equipment plays a crucial role - hand wraps protect hands during intense training sessions and fights, while headgear shields the skull from heavy blows during sparring. A recent report from Straits Research said that the global mixed martial arts equipment market was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period (2024–2032). Active Companies in the markets today include Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE: MMA), TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

The Straits Research report said:“Currently, leading MMA equipment companies are innovating with various types, materials, and designs to meet the evolving needs of athletes. These companies are expanding their product lines and offering customizations to cater to diverse customer preferences. In recent years, the fitness industry has experienced a worldwide surge as more people embrace a health-conscious lifestyle and engage in various physical activities. Mixed martial arts (MMA) training has gained popularity among those seeking challenging and varied fitness regimens due to its intense workouts and functional training techniques. This rising interest in MMA has led to an increased demand for punching bags, training pads, and gloves used in MMA training. The growing number of MMA gyms and training centers has further fueled this demand, as these facilities offer structured training programs, expert coaching, and specialized gear. As a result, the market for MMA equipment has expanded, with practitioners requiring high-quality gear to ensure their safety and improve their performance during training.”

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) - MMA.inc and UFC Gym Announce 2025 Program Expansion Targeting $7 Million in Annual Revenue Across 150+ Locations - Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited or the“Company”), a leading technology company driving participation and revenue growth in the global martial arts and combat sports industry, together with UFC Gym, is proud to announce the official expansion of their collaborative programs following successful launches in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach, California. Beginning in February 2025, the programs will roll out a further 7 gyms across Southern California, marking an important step toward a planned global expansion across 150+ UFC Gym locations.

The new programs aim to position and UFC Gym as key leaders in making mixed martial arts (MMA) training accessible to fans and beginners worldwide.

“This expansion represents the start of an exciting new chapter for MMA participants globally,” said Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited.“The success of our launch programs with UFC Gym confirmed a strong demand for accessible, structured martial arts training. This rollout underscores our commitment to driving fan participation while creating meaningful revenue opportunities for our partners. We are excited to see these programs scale globally and inspire the next generation of combat athletes.”

Program Highlights:



Launch Timeline: Programs begin February 2025 across key Southern California locations, expanding incrementally throughout the year.

Proven Demand: The launch programs achieved outstanding engagement, validating the model for broader rollout.

Global Growth Potential: Plans for 150+ gym locations worldwide will establish as the leading provider of structured MMA training programs.

Revenue Impact: With projected annual revenues of $7 million from running 150 programs globally, the programs represent a significant milestone in growth strategy. Accessible to All: Designed for beginners and enthusiasts alike, the programs offer participants the chance to train like professional combat athletes in a supportive, community-driven environment.



By partnering with UFC Gym, a global leader in fitness and martial arts training, is bridging the gap between MMA fandom and active participation. This collaboration empowers gyms, coaches, and fans alike to engage in structured, high-quality programs that promote physical fitness, mental resilience, and community connection. Continued... Read the MMA full press release by going to:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

IBM and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) , recently announced an innovative new partnership that will combine the power of IBM's AI and data platform, watsonx, with the vast global reach of UFC's content platforms to enhance the viewing experience for millions of UFC fans around the world.

With the new agreement, IBM will become UFC's Official Global AI Partner, marking the first time UFC has opened up this marketing category to a brand partner. The core of the partnership will feature UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx. Insights Engine will harness IBM's expertise in data and AI technologies - including its family of Granite large language models - and UFC's rich data feeds to provide the UFC global viewing audience with more timely, in-depth information. This includes unique insights and advanced analysis of live bouts, fighter tendencies, projections of possible match outcomes, and method of victory - all of which will be engineered to update in real-time on-screen as more live data is generated. TKO is also majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) , a global sports and entertainment company that recently announced it has agreed to sell OpenBet and IMG ARENA to OB Global Holdings LLC in a management buyout backed by Ariel Emanuel with participation from executives of OpenBet, including CEO Jordan Levin.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) recently reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024. In addition, last month, MSG Networks began 2024-25 regular season coverage of its five NBA and NHL professional sports teams. Concurrent with the start of the seasons, Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME), the digital joint venture between MSG Networks and the YES Network, launched The Gotham Sports App, the new direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming home of each programming service.

For the fiscal 2025 first quarter, the Company reported revenues of $227.9 million, an increase of $109.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $117.6 million, an increase of $47.8 million, and an adjusted operating loss of $10.2 million, an improvement of $47.7 million, both as compared to the prior year quarter.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, including Dana White, the president and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and a familiar figure in the orbit of the incoming president, Donald Trump .

The social media company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is also adding the auto tycoon John Elkann and the tech investor Charlie Songhurst, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg , said in a Facebook post late on Monday.

Tapping White to join the board is Zuckerberg's latest maneuver to improve ties with Trump, who was once banned from Facebook. After Trump won re-election in November, Zuckerberg dined at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, gifting him a pair of Meta Ray-Bans smart glasses, and Meta donated $1m to Trump's inauguration fund. Other big tech companies such as Amazon have donated similar amounts. Meta has also promoted its most prominent conservative, Joel Kaplan, to the company's top policy job in another move meant to strengthen connections to conservatives.

