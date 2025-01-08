Roll-N-Rolltm Launches Kickstarter Campaign For The Next-Generation Roll-N-Rolltm Putter II

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reinventing the Way Golfers Develop a Level Putting Plane-No Gimmicks, Just Lower Scores

- Steven F. MillerLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roll-N-RollTM , a pioneer in putter innovation, is thrilled to announce the Kickstarter launch of the Roll-N-RollTM Putter II. Building upon the success of the original Roll-N-RollTM Putter from 2004 and backed by Patent No. US6863617, this reinvented design empowers golfers of all skill levels to ingrain a flawless, level putting plane for consistent, accurate, and confidence-building results on the greens.Why Join the Roll-N-RollTM Putter Movement?●It's Real Golf: Every stroke with the Roll-N-RollTM Putter translates directly to the course-no gimmicks, just improved performance.●It Builds Mastery: Fine-tune distance control, speed, and accuracy with every practice session to elevate your game.●It's Proven: Designed with insights from PGA pros and honed by decades of innovation, it's the go-to tool for lowering scores.●It's USGA-Conforming: Practice and play with confidence, knowing your training aligns with the rules of the game.Key Advantages of the Roll-N-RollTM Putter II1.Patented Design (Patent No. US6863617) - A unique shape and construction that promotes a flawless putting stroke.2.Build Muscle Memory - Practice anywhere-indoors or on the green-to develop a smooth, repeatable stroke that becomes second nature.3.Master the Level Putting Plane - By keeping your putter head level, you eliminate face-angle errors, enhance distance control, and refine your overall stroke path.4.Consistency & Accuracy - A level plane translates to consistent ball striking, reduced variability, and precise targeting.5.Impact Efficiency & Predictability - The ideal loft and angle at impact ensures maximum energy transfer, while a square club face produces a truer roll and greater speed control.The Kickstarter CampaignWith putter technology evolving over the past two decades, Roll-N-RollTM is reintroducing this innovative design to golfers worldwide. Your support on Kickstarter will help bring advanced materials, updated fittings, and modern manufacturing processes to the Roll-N-RollTM Putter II-ensuring it delivers the best possible performance for golfers aiming to drop strokes from their game.Join us in reinventing the way golfers putt. Back the Roll-N-RollTM Putter II on Kickstarter today and experience a level putting plane that leads to real, on-course success.About Roll-N-RollTMRoll-N-RollTM is dedicated to helping golfers achieve consistent, repeatable strokes through cutting-edge design and practice methods. By focusing on the fundamentals-like a level putting plane and muscle-memory development-Roll-N-RollTM continues to redefine how players at every level approach the game's most crucial shots.

Aric Gastwirth

AIS Product Marketing

+1 833-788-8232

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.