Axxess Partners With WOTC To Offer Clients Access To Work Opportunity Tax Credits

Through this partnership, Axxess clients receive access to WOTC's services, including tools to pre-screen and process new employees for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, resulting in credits of between $2,400 and $9,600 per qualified new hire.

"The potential of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit is often underestimated," said Anthony Curlo, chief strategy officer of WOTC. "A remarkable 30% of new hires typically qualify for this lucrative incentive, and in high-turnover sectors like healthcare and staffing that number significantly increases."

is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

is a powerhouse in financial services, renowned for its unmatched expertise in maximizing government incentives and tax credits to boost business profitability. With a leadership team that brings over 100 years of credit mastery and state-of-the-art technology, WOTC has successfully secured over $1 billion in government incentives for clients-without a single dollar returned to the IRS. Supported by a team of credit experts, WOTC specializes in navigating federal and state incentive programs, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, and a wide array of other lucrative opportunities.