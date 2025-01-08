Hope For Ukraine Expands Solar-Powered Resilience Program With Energy Kits Set To Be Delivered Mid-January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Solar-powered cooking and solutions to support frontline families enduring winter conditions without power

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the kickoff of its Solar Energy Resilience Program, Hope for Ukraine , a humanitarian organization committed to providing critical support to Ukrainian communities impacted by the ongoing conflict, announced today that 40 solar energy kits are on their way to families living in frontline regions without power. As part of the initiative's pilot program, the first 16 units are scheduled to arrive by mid-January, representing a significant step in providing sustainable energy solutions to civilians facing significant survival obstacles made worse during the winter months.

"In times of crisis, energy is more than just a convenience; it's a lifeline," said Yuriy Boyechko, Founder and CEO of Hope for Ukraine. "Through the Solar Energy Resilience Program, we are equipping families with dependable power that meets their essential daily needs, empowering them to rebuild and fosters resilience during the most challenging times imaginable."

The Solar Energy Resilience Program is a comprehensive initiative to deliver compact solar-powered generators and electric cooktops that provide over eight hours of power to families, enabling them to operate essential household appliances, prepare fresh meals, and maintain communication devices. By integrating with food aid delivered by Hope for Ukraine, the program allows families to safely prepare nutritious meals while simultaneously addressing their lighting, cooking, and equipment needs.

"This initiative is more than just providing a source for electricity; it's restoring dignity and hope," added Boyechko. "By supporting frontline families, we're not only meeting their immediate needs but also helping them regain a sense of stability and control over their lives, which will be especially important during the five-10 years that are typically required for infrastructure restoration."

The first phase of the program, made possible with support from the Charitable Foundation of the Energy Bar Association , an international non-profit association of attorneys, energy professionals, and students active in all areas of energy law, represents a meaningful collaboration in addressing immediate and long-term energy needs. The association provided seed grant funding for a portion of the initial energy kits, highlighting the importance of strategic partnership in humanitarian innovation.

Following the successful deployment of the pilot program units, Hope for Ukraine aims to expand the program to deliver an additional 200 Solar Energy Resilience Kits to families across Ukraine. This goal underscores the organization's commitment to empowering communities and fostering long-term recovery through innovative solutions.

