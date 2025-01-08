Angela A. Turiano Named Chair Of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Litigation Department

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I am honored to lead the talented team of litigators at Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC," Angela said. "I look forward to continuing our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to our clients."

Angela joined Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC in March 2024 and has since made significant contributions to the firm's litigation practice. She primarily focuses on securities, regulatory, and employment litigation, representing institutions, their representatives, and advisors in customer disputes, employment arbitrations, and regulatory inquiries. Her career spans both private practice and in-house counsel roles at major securities firms. A practiced trial and arbitration lawyer, she has appeared in New York federal and state courts and before FINRA and other regulatory organizations. Prior to entering private practice, she served as an Assistant District Attorney in Kings County, successfully prosecuting numerous felony cases.

Outside of her legal practice, Angela is a dedicated educator and thought leader in the legal community. She has served as a panelist at the SIFMA Annual Compliance and Legal Seminar for the past three years and most recently provided the industry prospective as a speaker at the 2024 Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA) Conference in San Diego, CA. She also regularly lectures at the University of Miami School of Law and has served as a mock arbitrator for the Securities Arbitration Clinic at Fordham School of Law every year since 2020. Additionally, Angela has spoken at the New York State Bar Association, NYU Stern School of Business, and various client roundtables, offering insights on the latest trends in securities law, regulatory issues, and employment litigation.

"Angela's remarkable career and proven leadership make her the ideal choice to lead our Litigation Department," said Donald Scarinci, Founding & Managing Partner of the firm. "Her deep understanding of the financial services industry, coupled with her trial experience and contributions to the legal community, will strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's NYC Office

Scarinci Hollenbeck's New York office is a premier business law firm specializing in key practice areas essential for business owners' and operators' success. With vast experience in Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Governance and Regulatory Compliance, Corporate Transactions & Business, Emerging Technologies including Blockchain, AI, Cryptocurrency, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Tax, Trusts & Estates, the firm provides tailored legal solutions to meet the unique challenges of businesses in New York City. Our experienced attorneys are dedicated to delivering proven results, helping clients navigate the complexities of an evolving economy while ensuring compliance and protecting their interests. Contact us today to learn how we can assist you.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website:

.

Contact:

Peter Moeller



















Telephone:

201-896-4100







































Email:

[email protected]



SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC