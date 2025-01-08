Alpine Intel Acquires BSC Forensics To Expand Forensic Service Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our mission to provide best-in-class forensic expertise aligns perfectly with BSC Forensics' reputation for exceptional service," said Damon Stafford, CEO of Alpine Intel. "By combining our resources, we're creating a more robust to empower insurance professionals with actionable intelligence for decision-making. Together, we're better equipped to meet the industry's evolving needs."

BSC Forensics founder, Jarrod Burns, shared similar enthusiasm about the partnership. "Joining Alpine Intel gives BSC Forensics access to an unparalleled and resources to continue the mission of excellence we provide to our clients," Burns said. "Our shared principles of applying technology to scientifically-sound forensic practices and a focus on meeting our customers' needs makes this an ideal partnership. The future of forensic investigations looks stronger than ever."

BSC Forensics' precise and thorough investigations align with Alpine Intel's commitment to providing accurate, timely, and objective results. Alpine Intel's customers handling commercial claims will benefit from BSC Forensics' proven processes to evaluate full commercial properties to ensure all damages are accounted for, as opposed to providing estimated damages following spot checks. BSC Forensics customers can anticipate increased capacity and resources to allow for faster scheduling and more comprehensive coverage.

The integration of BSC Forensics will allow Alpine Intel to further innovate in efficiency and accuracy, enhancing results for insurance carriers, TPAs, law firms, manufacturers, and government entities.

Robison Bradshaw served as legal advisor for Alpine Intel in the transaction.

Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across the property, auto, liability, and workers comp insurance fields – helping customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. Through their operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering, Component Testing Laboratories, VRC Investigations, The Robison Group, and TechLoss Restoration & Consulting, they are respected as the industry leader for their scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide.

