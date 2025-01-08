SEALSQ Secure Chips And Development Boards Now Available On Digikey Marketplace

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced that it has commenced the distribution of its secure chips through the DigiKey Marketplace: .

DigiKey is one of the world's most prominent distributors of electronic components, offering millions of products to engineers, designers, and developers across various industries. With more than 150 million online visitors per year, DigiKey Marketplace connects suppliers with a vast global customer base across more than 180 countries, offering access to one of the world's largest selections of electronic components and technical resources. DigiKey's extensive reach and commitment to innovation make it a vital platform for suppliers looking to bring their products to a worldwide audience. By partnering with DigiKey, SEALSQ will benefit from the platform's robust logistics infrastructure, customer support, and global reach, ensuring faster and more streamlined access to SEALSQ's secure semiconductor solutions.

The first selection of SEALSQ's VaultIC secure microcontrollers and related development boards are now already available for online purchase worldwide through the DigiKey Marketplace. SEALSQ's presence on DigiKey Marketplace will enhance SEALSQ's online visibility and facilitate access to samples for Electronic Engineers and Software Engineers working on designing new secure connected products across all industries. It allows SEALSQ to tap into DigiKey's expansive network of over 900,000 active customers, spanning industries like automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. SEALSQ's solutions, now more accessible than ever via DigiKey's trusted platform, will allow customers to seamlessly integrate secure microcontroller technology into their products and solutions.

Importantly, SEALSQ is progressing rapidly on the development of its post-quantum Trusted Platform Module (TPM) which will be ready in 2025. By leveraging DigiKey's platform, SEALSQ aims to pave the way for the future online availability of quantum-resistant hardware solutions, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation and security.

Franck Buonnanno, VP of Sales at SEALSQ, commented,“VaultIC range's online availability on DigiKey Marketplace should improve secure product visibility and accessibility. This new channel is expected to significantly contribute to the further increase of the number of new designs. Moreover, this milestone is only the beginning as we continue to expand our product offerings, including our upcoming post-quantum chips, which will play a pivotal role in addressing the security needs of tomorrow.”

Missy Hall, Vice President, New Market Development at DigiKey, added,“We are excited to welcome SEALSQ to our Marketplace. Their innovative secure chip solutions align with DigiKey's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to our global customers. The addition of SEALSQ's products will empower engineers and developers worldwide to create more secure and reliable connected solutions.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders, and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions, and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit .

