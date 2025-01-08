Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Prime Minister Of Greece Mitsotakis

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of the 10th

Summit of the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism among Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that during the meeting the two sides underscored the depth and robustness of the historical relations between Egypt and Greece. They also reaffirmed their commitment to significantly enhance collaborative endeavors to foster their partnership.

The talks centered on ways to chart a course of deeper bilateral cooperation across various fields, with particular emphasis on economic spheres. President El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis confirmed the crucial need to forge closer cooperation within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) and to work toward implementing the electricity interconnection project between the two countries. They also concurred on the importance of enhancing collaboration in the areas of migration and seasonal labor recruitment, and to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation to encompass all domains of mutual interest.

The discussions also covered regional developments, primarily the situation in Palestine. President El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasized the urgent need to establish a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief into the Gaza Strip. They reiterated the vital importance of enforcing the implementation of the two-state solution, while confirming the necessity to solidify the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701. President El-Sisi and the Greek Prime Minister unequivocally stressed the indispensable need to prevent an escalation of tensions within the region, and to cultivate an environment of calm and stability.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged visions on the situations in Syria, Libya and Sudan. They underlined the vital significance of safeguarding the security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of these countries, while asserting the critical need to initiate a comprehensive political process conducive to achieving the desired state of peace and stability so as to protect the resources of these countries and their peoples.

