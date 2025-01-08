AIC And Unigen Showcase The EB202-CP-UG Edge AI Inference Solution At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Engineered around AIC's robust EB202-CP, a 2U Genoa-based storage server, the EB202-CP-UG revolutionizes AI computing. It features an innovative configuration with eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules, replacing standard E1.S SSDs. This specialized setup not only enhances the server's cooling efficiency but also optimizes its performance-per-watt ratio, ensuring cost-effective long-term operation.

Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our partnership with AIC leverages both companies' strengths to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions. AIC's commitment to excellence ensures seamless integration of our AI technology into their superior storage servers."

Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: "Working with Unigen has allowed us to significantly advance in the AI space, demonstrating a server solution that meets the rigorous demands of our customers in terms of both efficiency and power."

The EB202-CP-UG is built on the Capella Motherboard platform, supporting the AMD EPYC (Genoa) CPU and featuring a custom-designed daughter-card/baseboard for EDSFF signals from E1.S modules. With 128GB of high-speed DDR5 memory and dual power-efficient modular power supplies, coupled with twin Hailo-8 AI Inference Accelerators in each AI module, the server delivers unprecedented performance. Capable of decoding one hundred 720P video streams at 25 frames per second each, the EB202-CP-UG conducts AI analytics on each frame with significant processing headroom. The integration with Linux Ubuntu OS and VMS/AI software from Network Optix further enhances its application in safety and security domains, leveraging robust capabilities for comprehensive real-time analysis.

Attendees are invited to Unigen and Hailo's suite for a hands-on demonstration of the EB202-CP-UG at the Venetian Tower Suite 29-106 during CES from January 7-10, 2025. Additionally, you can discuss this solution further at Unigen and Hailo's booth #61701 in Hall G of the Venetian Expo. For more information about this solution, please visit our Edge AI Inference solution page , view the solution brief , or contact an AIC representative at [email protected] .

About AIC

Inc.

AIC is a pioneer in server and storage solutions, providing innovative, tailor-made products that address the complex needs of modern data centers. With over three decades of expertise, AIC stands at the forefront of the industry, offering both off-the-shelf and custom solutions globally. Headquartered in Taiwan, with extensive operations across the United States, Asia, and Europe, AIC continues to expand its technological horizons and market reach. For more information, visit .

About Unigen Corporation

Unigen, established in 1991, is a leader in the design and manufacture of OEM and ODM memory and storage solutions. Based in Newark, California, Unigen operates advanced manufacturing facilities in the USA and Vietnam, serving a global clientele in various high-tech sectors. For more information on Unigen's innovative products and services, visit .

