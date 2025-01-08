Connectbase Awarded US Patent For Advanced Network Infrastructure Management Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company Patent No. 12192063 for "Network Inventory Management System," for its groundbreaking that enables organizations to visualize and manage intricate topologies, including their physical and virtual circuit relationships. This full patent grant reinforces Connectbase's position as a leader in the connectivity and demonstrates the company's commitment to solving complex network inventory management challenges.

The newly patented technology showcases Connectbase's innovative approach to documenting, visualizing, and managing sophisticated network infrastructures with multiple circuits and circuit paths. This advancement is particularly significant for organizations managing complex networks with numerous devices, connections, and varying capacity requirements across multiple locations.

"This patent grant represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform how the telecommunications industry manages network infrastructure," said Ben Edmond, CEO and founder of Connectbase. "The technology demonstrates our deep understanding of the challenges faced by network operators and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that make complex network management more efficient and accessible."

The patent covers Connectbase's unique approach to:



Managing and visualizing complicated networks with multiple circuits and circuit paths

Tracking network capacity and bandwidth allocation across various network divisions

Processing and analyzing network infrastructure data through an innovative intermediate table system Providing clear visualization of network relationships and resource allocation

Notably, the patent inventors, Steven Garvey and Gabriel Venturi, are key members of the Connectbase team, highlighting the company's in-house expertise and commitment to technological innovation in the connectivity space.

"This patent issuance validates our team's pioneering approach to solving one of the industry's most challenging problems - managing increasingly complex network infrastructures," said Gabe Venturi, SVP Business Operations at Connectbase. "Our solution simplifies how organizations visualize and manage their network resources, enabling more efficient network planning and optimization."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 400 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/connectbase-us/

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Grant

[email protected]

+44 7960 495453

