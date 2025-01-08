Emergency Assistance Foundation Provides Over $59 Million In Global Financial Relief In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) – a non-profit administrator of disaster and hardship relief funds

– is pleased to announce that it provided over $59 million in assistance to more than 71,800 people and families in need around the world in 2024.

Much of EAF's work is done through the ongoing administration of its 350+

employee relief funds , each sponsored by a company – ALDI, American Airlines, Experian, Mattress Firm Inc., Synchrony, + Leisure Co., and Quest Diagnostics® among them – to support its team members who are impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships.

EAF also often activates its People First Fund when large-scale disasters strike and did so when Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the southeastern United States in late 2024. The People First Fund for Hurricanes Helene & Milton enabled donors to maximize their impact and provided direct cash grants to cover self-identified essentials – from temporary shelter to food and clothing – in the hurricanes' immediate aftermath, with initial assistance awarded the same day Helene first made landfall in Florida.

2024 Disaster Relief:

Through its employee relief funds, EAF responded in real time to dozens of disaster events around the world in 2024. The top five by the amount of financial assistance provided were:

1. Hurricanes Helene and Milton : $20 million to 31,000 people and families

2. Hurricane Beryl : $8 million to 14,000 people and families

3. Israel/Palestine Conflict : $1.8 million to 1,600 people and families

With 2023 data included, EAF's response to the Israel/Palestine conflict totals $5 million to 6,100 people and families.

4. Brazil Floods : $376,000 to 580 people and families

5. Jasper Wildfire:

$255,000 to 450 people and families

"We know that the best way to provide support in the aftermath of disasters is to put money directly into the hands of the people impacted as quickly as possible, filling a void in traditional disaster response," says Doug Stockham, President of Emergency Assistance Foundation. "We're giving people what they need most in the moment and supporting them on the path to recovery."

2024 Personal Hardship Relief:

EAF also provides essential financial assistance to eligible people and families impacted by unforeseen personal hardships, from house fires to the loss of a loved one. In 2024, the top five personal hardship categories based on the amount of financial assistance provided were:

Serious Illness/InjuryDeath (e.g., funeral costs)Impact to Primary Residence (e.g., fires, floods)Non-Routine Medical ExpensesDomestic Violence

In October (Domestic Violence Awareness Month), EAF released a Domestic Violence Impact Report demonstrating the profound difference employee relief funds can make for survivors, who often encounter unexpected financial challenges, including the costs of temporary housing, basic necessities, counseling services, and other essentials while they seek safety and rebuild their lives. EAF's employee relief funds are designed to provide critical financial assistance – totaling over $3 million for domestic violence to date – during these difficult times.

Since its inception, EAF has awarded over $329 million in financial assistance to more than 411,000 people and families impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships. The organization's efforts have been supported by $468 million in donations received. To learn more about launching an employee relief fund or supporting those impacted by future disasters through EAF's People First Fund , visit eafrelief .

About Emergency Assistance Foundation:

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is a 501(c)(3) public non-profit that provides financial assistance to eligible individuals in the immediate aftermath of unforeseen disasters and personal hardships occurring around the world. EAF does this through the administration of 350+ employee relief funds – each sponsored by a company to support its team members in need – as well as through its People First Fund, which often activates when large-scale disasters strike to help as many of those impacted as possible. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. For all its relief funds, EAF objectively manages all activities – including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants – while also maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. Since its inception, EAF has helped more than 411,000 individuals and families with assistance totaling over $329 million. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across ten different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief .

