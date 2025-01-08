عربي


Magna International Inc. Announces Date For Q4 & Year End 2024 Results And 2025 Outlook Webcast


1/8/2025 8:16:41 AM

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET
LIVE Audio WEBCAST
Webcast registration:
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 21, 2025
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 175,000 employees across 343 manufacturing operations and 107 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit or follow us on social.


