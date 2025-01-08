Iran, China non-oil trade reaches USD24B, with growing investment plans

(MENAFN) Non-oil trade between Iran and China totaled USD24 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Foroud Asgari.



China emerged as the top destination for Iranian products, importing non-oil goods worth USD11 billion during this period. At the same time, China was the second-largest source of imports for Iran, sending USD13 billion worth of non-oil products into the country.



Hossein Eyvazlou, a member of the executive board of Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF), also discussed plans for increased collaboration with China in the realm of foreign investment. Speaking at a press conference on January 4, Eyvazlou stressed the importance of attracting foreign capital to support Iran’s economic projects and highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships with countries like China.



Although specific details about the scope of cooperation were not provided, it is anticipated that the partnership will focus on key sectors aligned with Iran’s long-term development objectives.

