Leader of newly established Syrian administration visits Damascus International Airport

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ahmed Al-Shara, the leader of the newly established Syrian administration, visited Damascus International Airport for an inspection on the first day of the airport's official reopening to international flights, following the fall of the Assad regime. The official Syrian News Agency reported that Al-Shara toured the airport on the day it resumed operations, but did not provide further details. The agency shared images of him walking through the airport and interacting with staff in front of Syrian planes.



Several airlines resumed operations from and to Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, including a Syrian flight to Sharjah, UAE, and the arrival of the first Qatari commercial flight to Syria in 13 years. This reopening follows an announcement by the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and Syrian Air Transport on Saturday, confirming that international flights to and from Damascus would resume starting Tuesday.





Syrian state television reported that flights will be operated by Cham Wings Airlines, Syrian Air, and Qatar Airways. Most airlines had halted flights to and from Damascus in 2012, following the Syrian government's crackdown on pro-democracy protests that began in 2011. The airport, as well as Aleppo's, had also been damaged by Israeli airstrikes, which temporarily shut them down on several occasions. On December 8, after the Syrian opposition gained control of Damascus and other cities, the 61-year rule of the Ba'ath Party and the 53-year Assad family reign came to an end.

