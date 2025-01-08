Oman Establishes Net Zero Centre To Achieve 2050 Carbon Neutrality

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)





Oman has launched the Oman Net Zero Centre, a strategic initiative by the of and Minerals to guide the nation toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. This move underscores Oman's commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with directives from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to combat climate change and promote sustainable energy innovation.

The Centre's primary mandate includes developing and updating Oman's net-zero strategies in collaboration with relevant authorities, ensuring alignment with national objectives. It will oversee the implementation of projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, providing technical support to both government and private sectors. By adopting the latest global practices in sustainable energy, the Centre aims to facilitate knowledge transfer to Oman, fostering local expertise and raising public awareness about environmental sustainability.

A steering committee, chaired by the Minister of Energy and Minerals, has been established to oversee the Centre's operations. This committee includes senior representatives from various ministries, such as the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, the Environment Authority, and the Oman Investment Authority. Their responsibilities encompass formulating strategic plans, approving projects, and ensuring the Centre operates effectively to meet its goals.

The Centre's initiatives involve preparing and updating the national plan to enhance energy efficiency, monitoring and evaluating energy consumption levels, and proposing necessary improvements in coordination with stakeholders. Additionally, it will issue certifications for carbon, hydrogen, and low-carbon products, managing and monitoring carbon trading programs at both local and international levels. Oman's abundant solar and wind resources position it favorably for renewable energy development. The nation has allocated over 50,000 square kilometers for green hydrogen production, with eight projects awarded to date, expected to produce 1.38 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by 2030. These projects are part of Oman's broader strategy to diversify its economy, ensure energy security, and meet global demand for sustainable energy solutions. See also

Egypt explores local green and Islamic bonds to boost markets See alsoEgypt explores local green and Islamic bonds to boost markets In the Dhofar region, Hydrom, Oman's green hydrogen orchestrator, has signed agreements for two green hydrogen projects worth $11 billion. The first agreement involves a consortium comprising Electricité de France S.A. and its subsidiary EDF Renewables, Electric Power Development Co. (J-POWER), and YamnaCo. The second agreement is with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Fortescue, a global integrated green energy, metals, and technology company. These projects are expected to contribute significantly to Oman's green hydrogen production capacity. Oman has also entered into an agreement to develop what is believed to be the world's first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor with the Netherlands. This initiative aims to facilitate the export of green hydrogen, positioning Oman as a competitive low-emissions hydrogen supplier by the end of the decade. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that Oman could become the Middle East's largest hydrogen exporter by 2030, with ambitions to produce at least 1 million tonnes annually of green hydrogen by then, ramping up to 8 million tonnes per year by 2050. via Greenlogue via Greenlogue ____________________________________ This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT