Bexback Offers 100X Leverage, Double Deposit Bonus And $50 Welcome Bonus For New Users—No KYC Required

SINGAPORE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Bitcoin's surge past the $100,000 milestone and subsequent dip below the mark, many analysts predict it will enter a long-term high-volatility market. Holding spot positions may not yield continued profits in the short term. BexBack Exchange is stepping up its efforts to offer traders an irresistible package of benefits. The platform now provides a 100% deposit bonus , a $50 welcome bonus for new users , 100x leverage , and anonymous trading with no KYC required , creating unparalleled opportunities for investors.

Maximize Your Potential with 100x Leverage









Leverage enables traders to amplify their positions using smaller capital:



Example: If Bitcoin is priced at $100,000, using 100x leverage with 1 BTC allows you to control a position worth 100 BTC. Profit Opportunity: If Bitcoin's price increases to $105,000, the profit is 5 BTC-a 500% return.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?



The bonus cannot be withdrawn directly , but it can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. During market volatility, the bonus acts as extra margin, reducing liquidation risks.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong , Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. It holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 200,000 traders worldwide. Accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe. There are no deposit fees, and traders can get the most thoughtful service, including 24/7 customer support.

Why recommend BexBack?









Why Choose BexBack?

Access via Web and Mobile Apps with seamless cross-device performance.

Simple yet powerful tools and a 10 BTC demo account for risk-free practice.

Accepts BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT without additional charges.

100x leverage to amplify trades and unlock greater opportunities.

100% deposit bonus and $50 welcome bonus to boost your trading capital.

No KYC required-start trading instantly with just an email.

Zero spreads, no slippage, and real-time market execution.

Always available to assist you in your preferred language.

Earn up to 50% commission with no cap and permanent user affiliation.

The trusted choice of over 200,000 traders from more than 200 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Cold wallet storage, multi-signature protection, and 2FA for safe trading.

Take Action Now-Don't Miss Another Opportunity!









If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users (complete one trade within one week of registration), you can be a winner in the new bull run.

BexBack combines powerful trading tools, unbeatable bonuses, and a user-friendly experience to help traders achieve their financial goals. Start trading today with BexBack !

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

