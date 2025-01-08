Postoperative Pain Treatment Market To Experience Robust Growth By 2034 Analysis By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Novartis and Concentric Analgesics lead advancements in postoperative pain treatments, enhancing patient care

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Postoperative Pain Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Postoperative Pain, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Postoperative Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Postoperative Pain, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Postoperative Pain treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Postoperative Pain symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Postoperative Pain alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Postoperative Pain treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Postoperative Pain.

To Know in detail about the Postoperative Pain market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Postoperative Pain Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Postoperative Pain Market Report:

. There were 67 million incident cases of postoperative pain across the 7MM in 2023, expected to rise by 2034 due to increased surgeries, traffic accidents, and trauma injuries.

. In 2023, approximately 50 million surgical procedures were performed in the US.

. The US accounted for around 60.41% of postoperative pain cases in 2023, while the EU4 and UK contributed 21.14% and Japan contributed 18.43%.

. In 2023, France had about 1.2 million mild, 1.5 million moderate, and 0.8 million severe cases of postoperative pain, expected to increase by 2034.

. In Germany, there were approximately 1.4 million mild, 1.7 million moderate, and 1 million severe cases of postoperative pain in 2023, expected to rise in the forecast period.

. In Japan, there were 3 million mild, 5.5 million moderate, and 3 million severe cases of postoperative pain in 2023, with numbers expected to grow due to an aging population.

. The Postoperative Pain Treatment Market in the 7MM was valued at USD 2,979 million in 2023, with the US market accounting for USD 2,606 million.

. The market is expected to grow with emerging therapies and increased awareness of postoperative pain management.

. In September 2024, the FDA approved ZYNRELEF® (bupivacaine and meloxicam) for postoperative pain management.

. Emerging therapies in the postoperative pain pipeline include IV Tramadol, VVZ-149 Injections, OCS-01, and others.

. Leading companies in the postoperative pain market include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories and others.

Postoperative Pain Overview:

Postoperative pain refers to the expected and temporary increase in baseline pain following a surgical procedure. It can range from mild discomfort to more severe sensations, depending on factors such as the surgical site, extent of trauma, and the patient's overall health. This type of pain typically subsides as the damaged tissues heal, often within days to months. However, the experience of postoperative pain is unique to each patient and influenced by various factors, including psychological preparation, type of anesthesia used, quality of postoperative care, and the presence of surgical complications.

Effective postoperative pain control is essential for improving recovery, minimizing complications, and enhancing overall patient outcomes.

Pharmacological interventions form a cornerstone of pain management strategies, with options including non-opioid analgesics such as acetaminophen and NSAIDs, opioids for severe pain, and regional anesthesia techniques like nerve blocks or epidurals for targeted relief. Adjunctive therapies, such as gabapentinoids, can also be employed to address neuropathic pain. Non-pharmacological approaches, such as physical therapy to promote early mobilization and psychological support to address stress and anxiety, further contribute to effective pain management.

Tailoring a patient-centered approach to pain control ensures that individual needs, surgical specifics, and recovery goals are met. Addressing pain comprehensively not only improves comfort but also reduces the likelihood of chronic pain development and enhances the patient's overall quality of life. By combining pharmacological treatments with supportive care and rehabilitation strategies, healthcare providers can achieve optimal postoperative pain relief and support a smoother recovery process.

Get a Free sample for the Postoperative Pain Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Postoperative Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total number of surgical procedures

. Total number of incident cases of postoperative pain

. Severity-specific incident cases of postoperative pain

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Postoperative Pain epidemiology trends @ Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Forecast

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Postoperative Pain drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these Postoperative Pain treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section provides a comprehensive overview of the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Postoperative Pain treatments in the Postoperative Pain therapeutic market.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Postoperative Pain drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and offers a market share comparison among these Postoperative Pain therapies. This analysis helps identify which therapies are gaining traction in the Postoperative Pain therapeutic landscape and the reasons for their rapid adoption.

The report also explores the Postoperative Pain pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Postoperative Pain treatments. Furthermore, the report covers recent developments in the Postoperative Pain therapeutic market, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging Postoperative Pain therapies.

Postoperative Pain Market Outlook:

Efficient pain management is essential for patients undergoing surgery, as its physiological benefits are increasingly recognized as a critical postoperative quality measure. Effective Postoperative Pain management aims to alleviate discomfort with minimal side effects; however, evidence shows that less than half of surgical patients achieve satisfactory pain relief.

Despite the growing emphasis on multimodal pain management strategies, opioid monotherapy continues to be the cornerstone of Postoperative Pain therapy. Opioids delivered through patient-controlled analgesia are commonly used to provide systemic analgesia for moderate-to-severe Postoperative Pain. Analgesics that work through different mechanisms and receptor sites are often combined to offer additive or synergistic pain relief, reducing the reliance on opioids. Non-opioid regimens may include medications like paracetamol, NSAIDs (cyclooxygenase inhibitors), alpha-2 agonists (such as clonidine and dexmedetomidine), gabapentin, pregabalin, ketamine, lignocaine infusions, as well as peripheral nerve blocks, local anesthetic wound infiltration, and continuous wound infusion techniques.

The Postoperative Pain therapeutic market has been categorized based on drug class (Opioids, NSAIDs, Cyclooxygenase-2-selective Inhibitors (COX-2), local anesthetics, etc.), route of administration (injectable, oral, topical, and other routes), and distribution channels (hospital and retail pharmacies, among other available channels). The anticipated launch of upcoming Postoperative Pain therapies, along with greater integration of early patient screening, medication in secondary care, and other clinical settings, as well as ongoing research into best practices for implementation, will likely accelerate the development of more effective Postoperative Pain treatments.

The current segmentation of the Postoperative Pain drugs market is based on off-label therapies currently prescribed. These drugs, including bronchodilators, diuretics, antibiotics, steroids, and others, represent the key segments covered in the forecast model for the Postoperative Pain therapeutic landscape.

Several leading Postoperative Pain companies are advancing their lead candidates through different stages of clinical development, including IV Tramadol by Avenue Therapeutics, Opiranserin (VVZ-149) injections by Vivozon, OCS-01 by Oculis, and others, all contributing to the growth and evolution of the Postoperative Pain market.

Postoperative Pain Market Drivers:

. The rising number of surgical interventions globally, driven by an aging population and advancements in medical technology, has significantly boosted the demand for postoperative pain management solutions.

. Increasing emphasis on improving patient outcomes and satisfaction has led to heightened awareness of the importance of effective postoperative pain control. Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols and initiatives promoting personalized pain management strategies are propelling the demand for advanced analgesics and non-pharmacological pain relief solutions.

Postoperative Pain Market Barriers:

. The growing concerns regarding opioid misuse and dependency have resulted in stringent regulations and prescribing restrictions, posing challenges for manufacturers and healthcare providers.

. The affordability of innovative postoperative pain relief solutions, such as nerve blocks, patient-controlled analgesia devices, or long-acting formulations, remains a challenge, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Postoperative Pain Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories and others.

. Key Postoperative Pain Therapies: IV Tramadol, VVZ-149 Injections, OCS-01, and others.

. Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Pain currently marketed, and Postoperative Pain emerging therapies

. Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics: Postoperative Pain market drivers and Postoperative Pain market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Postoperative Pain companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Postoperative Pain Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Postoperative Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Postoperative Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Postoperative Pain

4. Postoperative Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Postoperative Pain

9. Postoperative Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs

11. Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Postoperative Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Postoperative Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Postoperative Pain Market Drivers

16. Postoperative Pain Market Barriers

17. Postoperative Pain Appendix

18. Postoperative Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Fibromyalgia Market:

Osteoarthritis Market:

Surgical Site Infections Market:

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.