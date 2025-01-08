Honda Presents World Premiere Of Honda 0 Saloon And Honda 0 SUV Prototypes At CES 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, January 7, 2025 (January 8, 2025, Japan Time) – Honda today presented the world premiere of two prototype models at CES 2025, Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, representing two Honda 0 Series models that will be introduced to global markets starting in 2026. Honda also introduced its original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS, for Honda 0 Series models.



■Honda 0 Saloon



By further advancing the concept model introduced last year at CES 2024, the Honda 0 Saloon prototype was developed in preparation for a launch scheduled in 2026. While maintaining the exact styling design of the concept model, the prototype model features both a low height, sporty styling that sets the Saloon apart from other EVs at first glance and an interior space that is more spacious than people can imagine based on the exterior dimensions.



The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, will be based on the newly-developed dedicated EV architecture and will feature a number of next-generation technologies that will embody the“Thin, Light and Wise” development approach of the Honda 0 Series.



At CES 2025, Honda is focusing on introducing certain technologies and features that contribute to the“Wise” value of the Honda 0 Saloon. This includes the highly reliable automated driving technologies backed by the Level 3 automated driving technology, which Honda put into practical use for the first time in the world, as well as“ultra-personal optimization” that will offer a mobility experience customized for each individual user, which will become possible with the ASIMO OS.



The production model of the Honda 0 Saloon is scheduled to be introduced first in the North American market in 2026, then in global markets, including Japan and Europe.



■Honda 0 SUV



Based on the Space-Hub concept model unveiled at CES 2024, proposing the new value of EVs as a“space” for people that Honda wants to offer with its future EV models, Honda presented the prototype of a mid-size EV SUV, which will be the first Honda 0 Series model. By applying the“Thin, Light, and Wise” approach to an SUV, the interior space was further increased, and a spacious cabin was achieved with an outstandingly clear and unrestricted field of view and great flexibility.



As with the Honda 0 Saloon, the Honda 0 SUV will feature a wide variety of next-generation technologies which embody the“Thin, Light and Wise” development approach of the Honda 0 Series. This model will offer the value of an“ever-advancing” space through the“ultra-personal optimization” and digital UX made possible by the ASIMO OS. Moreover, the Honda 0 SUV will apply high-precision attitude estimation and stabilization control based on 3D gyro sensors, technology Honda has amassed through the development of its original robotics technologies, to enable dynamics at the will of the driver on various types of road surfaces.



The production model of the Honda 0 SUV is scheduled to be introduced first in North American market in the first half of 2026, then in global markets, including Japan and Europe.



■ASIMO OS



Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with the ASIMO OS, an original vehicle OS developed by Honda. ASIMO was a humanoid robot capable of autonomous walking, developed as part of Honda fundamental technology research with the aim of helping people while coexisting with people in society. Honda began robotics research and development in 1986, and introduced ASIMO in 2000. ASIMO became an icon in the field of robotics from the 2000s through 2010s and was loved by people all over the world for a long period of time thereafter.



Honda gave the name ASIMO to this vehicle OS, the core technology to achieve the“Wise” value of the Honda 0 Series, with a determination to strive for making Honda 0 Series an icon of next-generation EVs, which will surprise and inspire people all around the world, just as ASIMO did.

