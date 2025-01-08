US Delegation Arrives In Kyiv Before Ramstein To Discuss Aid To Ukraine For 2025 With Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense for European Integration Serhiy Boyev discussed with the American side plans for security assistance for 2025 and cooperation in joint projects.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the of Defense .

“Before the meeting of the Contact Group on Assistance to Ukraine to be held in Germany, an American delegation led by Winfield Swanton, Director for Ukraine at the US National Security Council, arrived in Kyiv. One of the main topics of the meeting was to discuss the results of US assistance to Ukraine in 2024 and planning for the interaction of the teams of the ministries of defense in 2025,” the statement said.

As noted, Ukraine's priority goals in 2025 include strengthening the Defense Forces along the combat line, improving the combat capability of units, strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies, and developing the defense industry. To realize these goals, it is important to understand the amount of assistance from partners.

According to the press service, the parties discussed the status of previously announced US investments in Ukrainian UAV production and the development of other joint projects in the defense industry. Particular attention was paid to further US assistance in specific types of weapons and ammunition. They also synchronized positions on Ukrainian needs and American capabilities.

Swanton emphasized the importance of cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the United States and the development of joint production projects focused on strengthening Ukraine's own capabilities, the press service said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 25th meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on January 9 in Germany will determine Ukraine's defense plan and needs in the war against Russia.

Photo: Ministry of Defense