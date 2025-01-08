Baku To Host Exquisite Ball Inspired By Legendary Love Story Of Ali And Nino
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to join the evening
themed "Ode to Love: The Ali and Nino Ball" - an exquisite ball
inspired by the legendary love story of Ali and Nino,
Azernews reports. The event will take place at the
museum on January 13.
"Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the East and West, where
passion, traditions, and luxury come to life. The ball will take
place in the format of an immersive performance by the Azerbaijan
State Academic Russian Drama Theatre. You will become not just a
guest, but a part of a unique action. That evening, you can expect
elegant dances inspired by traditions that awaken the magic of the
past. And the mysteries of great love that you will uncover
yourself. Feel like a hero of an eternal story!" the organizers
said.
Dress code: Inspired by the era of Ali and Nino - Eastern
sophistication or European elegance.
Tickets can be purchased at the museum's box office or by
following the link .
