عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku To Host Exquisite Ball Inspired By Legendary Love Story Of Ali And Nino

Baku To Host Exquisite Ball Inspired By Legendary Love Story Of Ali And Nino


1/8/2025 7:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to join the evening themed "Ode to Love: The Ali and Nino Ball" - an exquisite ball inspired by the legendary love story of Ali and Nino, Azernews reports. The event will take place at the museum on January 13.

"Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the East and West, where passion, traditions, and luxury come to life. The ball will take place in the format of an immersive performance by the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre. You will become not just a guest, but a part of a unique action. That evening, you can expect elegant dances inspired by traditions that awaken the magic of the past. And the mysteries of great love that you will uncover yourself. Feel like a hero of an eternal story!" the organizers said.

Dress code: Inspired by the era of Ali and Nino - Eastern sophistication or European elegance.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum's box office or by following the link .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109067942


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search