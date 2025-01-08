Baku To Host Exquisite Ball Inspired By Legendary Love Story Of Ali And Nino

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to join the evening themed "Ode to Love: The Ali and Nino Ball" - an exquisite ball inspired by the legendary love story of Ali and Nino, Azernews reports. The event will take place at the museum on January 13.

"Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the East and West, where passion, traditions, and luxury come to life. The ball will take place in the format of an immersive performance by the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre. You will become not just a guest, but a part of a unique action. That evening, you can expect elegant dances inspired by traditions that awaken the magic of the past. And the mysteries of great love that you will uncover yourself. Feel like a hero of an eternal story!" the organizers said.

Dress code: Inspired by the era of Ali and Nino - Eastern sophistication or European elegance.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum's box office or by following the link .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.