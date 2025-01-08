Tata Chemicals Limited organizes Shri R Prabhakar Memorial 24th Open Saurashtra Half Marathon

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07 January 2025: Tata Chemicals Limited successfully hosted the 24th edition of the R. Prabhakar Open Saurashtra Half Marathon in Mithapur, fostering health and fitness within the local community while honouring the legacy of the late Shri R. Prabhakar. Held in Mithapur, the event featured three race categories: a half marathon, a 10-kilometer run, and a 5-kilometer fun race, drawing an enthusiastic response from participants of all ages and backgrounds.

The marathon, which began at 6:00 AM, saw over 439 Participants, including 228 participants from the local community, joining numerous community members to promote health, fitness, and unity. Participants demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm, reinforcing the spirit of resilience and collective wellness.

The half marathon, flagged off by N. Kamath, received a great response as participants from diverse backgrounds came together to promote community health and wellness. Each runner was awarded a medal and a certificate of recognition, celebrating their commitment to health and fitness as well as their enthusiastic participation in this much-anticipated annual tradition. In the 21 KM category, Mr. Pravin Kashyap emerged as the winner, completing the race in an impressive time of 1:17:24, while Jayrajsinh Jadeja secured the runner-up position with a time of 1:22:16.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. N. Kamath, Chief Manufacturing Office, Tata Chemicals Limited stated, “The R. Prabhakar Open Saurashtra Half Marathon goes beyond being just a race. It celebrates the lasting legacy of Shri Prabhakar while reinforcing our dedication to health and well-being, motivating us all to pursue excellence together.

We take immense pride in promoting wellness and unity through this marathon, which brings together participants from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose. It is our commitment to not only celebrate athletic achievement but also to strengthen the bonds within our community, ensuring that we continue to support each other in our journeys toward health and well-being.”

Since its launch in 1995, the marathon has become a vital platform for building community spirit and promoting healthier lifestyles. More than just a sporting event, this annual celebration reflects Tata Chemicals' dedication to nurturing camaraderie and connection among community members.





