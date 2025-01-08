Cicheckedtm Continues Great Expansion Appoints Tyrah Lawson As Senior Director Of Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Checked, the evolution of Commercial Investigations,

a leading provider of background screening solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyrah Lawson as its new Director of Operations. Ms. Lawson brings over 16 years of experience in the background screening to her role at CIChecked, including leadership positions at industry giants Sterling and Universal Background Screening.

Ms. Lawson is passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences and has a proven track record of success in streamlining customer support and optimizing operational processes. In her previous roles at Sterling and Universal Background, she consistently exceeded customer expectations by implementing innovative solutions and fostering strong relationships with clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyrah to the CIChecked team," said Michelle Pyan, President of CIChecked. "Her customer-centric approach and commitment to operational excellence align perfectly with CIChecked's values. We are particularly excited about her ability to further enhance our commitment to Innovating Screening Standards with a specialized focus on two core success drivers: 'Complete, Current, and Compliant Results' and the 'Highest level of Certainty Without Compromising Speed'. We are confident Tyrah's leadership will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and support to our clients."

Ms. Lawson's expertise in building and leading high-performing teams, combined with her deep understanding of the background screening industry, will be instrumental in driving CIChecked's continued growth and success.

About CIChecked:

CICheckedTM, the evolution of Commercial Investigations, provides thorough, human-driven background checks that go beyond simple database searches. Their experienced licensed private investigators dig deeper, cross-checking information to uncover inconsistencies and red flags required by the most highly complex and regulated industries. Every screening is approached with a meticulous investigative process, leaving no stone unturned. Our trust has been earned by our customers and recognized as a top background screening provider in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen.

What can you expect: An organization committed to Innovating the Standards built on Complete, Current and Compliant Results, Proprietary Pricing Solutions that Cut Costs, not Corners, and the highest level of Certainty without Compromising Speed.





All Identity Verifications

Criminal, State, and Municipal level Background Checks

Drug Screening

Cyber Investigations

Continuous Monitoring And More

SOURCE CIChecked

