Swiss Cable Car Firms And Hotels Report Positive Winter So Far

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss cable car association and Switzerland have reported higher visitor numbers at winter resorts over the Christmas and New Year period compared to 2023/24.

This content was published on January 7, 2025 - 11:56 3 minutes SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland's 120 cable car firms recorded an 18% increase in visitors compared to the start of

the 2023/24 winter season, according to a

statement

External by the cable car association. This represents a 31% increase on the five-year average.

According to the association, all regions observed a better start to the season than last year, which went well.

Canton Graubünden reported 8% more visitors – the second-best start to the season in the past 20 years. And canton Valais registered 11% more visitors than in 2023.

More More A week of skiing in Switzerland will be more expensive in 2025

This content was published on Dec 19, 2024 The average prices for fun on the slopes in the first week of March 2025 will be 6% higher than in the previous year.

Read more: A week of skiing in Switzerland will be more expensive in 202

The Bernese Oberland (22%), the Vaud and Fribourg Alps (41%), eastern Switzerland (38%) and central Switzerland (32%) all saw double-digit growth.

In recent years, smaller and lower mountain areas have suffered from poor snow conditions over the Christmas-New Year holidays. This year was very different.

'Financial relief'

The number of overnight stays in the Swiss Alps has also increased this winter. According to a recent survey by Switzerland Tourism, 3% more hotel and apartment rooms were booked between Christmas and New Year compared to the same period last year.

According to the survey, accommodation in ski resorts was almost completely booked during the holidays.

More More Swiss ski resorts log record numbers of visitors

This content was published on Jan 2, 2025 Sunshine and fresh snow attracted winter sports fans to Swiss ski resorts over the holiday period. Many ski stations reported record figures.

Read more: Swiss ski resorts log record numbers of visitor

We always have bookings for Christmas and New Year, said Lara Berra, president of the Hoteliers Association for the lower Valais region.“But this year it has gone much better. It is a financial relief,” she told Swiss public radio, SRF.

The Swiss cable car association and Switzerland Tourism say the higher visitor numbers is due to heavy snowfalls, sunny weather and the favourable holiday dates, which this year all fell on weekdays.

Snow in November, which reached the lowland regions, also generated early interest among Swiss residents and led to higher ski ticket sales. Artificial snowmaking was also assisted by the good weather conditions in the mountains.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

type="button" x-on:click="toggle()" class="infobox__toggle">